Videonetics, the world’s first AI & Deep Learning-powered Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP) provider, has announced the integration of its Intelligent VMS 3.0 software with Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) of Future Fibre Technologies (FFT).
Technology integration
The technology integration will empower users to monitor zone alarms and videos from a centralised system, providing further situational awareness, maximising preparedness and response to perimeter breach or sabotage.
Furthermore, they can view real-time notification of intrusion alerts on the map, along with multiple video streams that capture the movement at the scene and vision of the nearby area, everything in a single unified user interface of the video management system (VMS).
Videonetics – FFT partnership
Avinash J Trivedi, Vice President for Business Development at Videonetics said, “Our mission is to build strong ecosystem relationships and collaboration, hence making our technology accessible to everyone and making the world a safer, smarter and happier place.”
Avinash Trivedi adds, “This technology integration deepens our long standing and mutually beneficial relationship with FFT, bringing ‘true’ value to our customers and partners, by delivering comprehensive solutions to unlock new possibilities for vertical markets.”
Integration of intruder detection technology with VMS
Sanjay Oberoi, the Country Manager (India) at Future Fibre Technologies stated, “With more than 2,500 systems installed in over 70 countries, we remain committed to integrating our perimeter intrusion detection technology with the leading security management, physical security information management, video management and access control management systems around the globe.”
Sanjay Oberoi adds, “With FFT CAMS (Central Alarm Monitoring System) a key component of our PIDS system, its integration with Videonetics Intelligent VMS 3.0 platform further enhances our offering, as we continue to expand our presence in the region.”