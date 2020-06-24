Videonetics, the globally renowned Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Deep Learning (DL) powered Unified Video Computing Platform development firm, has announced the appointment of David Wedel of Vanter LLC as the company’s Manufacturer’s Representative in the United States of America.
In his new role as Manufacturer’s Rep. in the US, Mr. Wedel will be instrumental in expanding business along with fostering company’s network of system integrators and channel partners, throughout the country.
Integrated video, IoT and AI solutions expert
In the course of his career, David Wedel has held positions at GE (General Electric), Cisco, and Sony among others
Wedel is principal at Vanter LLC with over 30 years of experience in technologies applied within the security industry, and integrated solutions sales and marketing. Having built and led sales teams capable of highly technical sales involving video, communications, networking, IoT and AI, Wedel has successfully driven revenue and built relationships with end-users and channels alike.
In the course of his professional career, David Wedel has held positions at GE (General Electric), Cisco, and Sony among others, and has an affinity for emerging technologies having been involved in several pre- and post-revenue start-ups.
Video computing platform
“I am excited to join the Videonetics team and to represent them in the Americas. This unique video computing platform anticipates today’s needs and was architected at its inception to meet them and more,” said David Wedel.
Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Tinku Acharya, Fellow IEEE, Founder & Managing Director (MD) at Videonetics expressed, “We are delighted to have David Wedel as part of Team Videonetics to expand business in the Americas. He has remarkable industry-wide connections and hosts incredible energy and drive.”
Dr. Acharya adds, “His thorough understanding of the American security market will help us to position Videonetics' cutting edge products and solutions to many growing opportunities across the region.”