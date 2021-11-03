Videonetics, the world’s first AI- & DL-powered Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP) development company, has announced that it has joined NVIDIA Metropolis, a programme designed to nurture and bring to market, a new generation of applications and solutions that make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer, and more efficient, with advancements in AI vision.
Acclaimed as a market renowned company, Videonetics has secured more than 140 cities, 80+ airports, and 100+ large enterprises, across many geographical regions.
Powered by its patented AI (Artificial Intelligence) and DL (Deep Learning) framework, ‘DeeperLook’, Videonetics UVCP encompasses intelligent VMS 3.0, video analytics, intelligent traffic management system, video computing platform as a service (VCPaaS), video command control centre and much more.
Videonetics’ DeeperLook video analytics applications are optimised on NVIDIA GPUs, validated and benchmarked on the Metropolis application framework. Due to its unique implementation of generic to application-specific Reduced Neural Networks, it can deliver best-in-class results on NVIDIA GPU, thereby addressing various video analytics requirements, across the verticals.
NVIDIA Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to leverage world-class AI-enabled solutions, to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems.
The NVIDIA Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of partners, who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques, most efficient deployment platforms, and use an enterprise-class approach to their solutions.
Partners have the opportunity to gain early access to NVIDIA platform updates, to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Furthermore, the programme offers the opportunity for partners to collaborate with industry-renowned experts and other AI-driven organisations.
Delivering future-ready solutions
Avinash Trivedi, the Vice President (VP) - Business Development, Videonetics, said “We are honoured to be a part of NVIDIA Metropolis partner programme. Our AI- & DL-powered framework, DeeperLook is field-proven to offer the highest accuracy, unprecedented scalability, and highly optimised resources, to deliver indigenous and future-ready solutions.”
He adds, “We look forward to further deepening our long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship with NVIDIA, to provide exceptional value to our customers and unlock new possibilities.”