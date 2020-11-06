Videonetics, AI & DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform™ development company, proudly announces technology integration with RBH Access, manufacturer of access control and security management systems.
User benefits from the integration
Built on the powerful integration framework between Videonetics Intelligent Video Management Software (VMS) and RBH AxiomX Alarm Management Suite, the users are empowered to gain end-to-end control over the physical access points through one centralised interface.
The seamless integration allows visual verification of the person, captures events as they happen and the ability to respond immediately, from the user-friendly GUI of Intelligent VMS.
Functions and controls
At the time of the incident, the operators will be notified with an alert and they can leverage the full power of both RBH AxiomX and Videonetics IVMS to quickly lock/unlock doors, control cameras, retrieve live video and much more.
Henceforth, they are equipped to make decisions, after conducting investigations of specific access points using video evidence, analyse patterns and generate reports.
The user can manage access rights with live videos and real-time notifications using Intelligent VMS desktop, web, and mobile clients.
Simplified security operation at reduced TCO
Customers benefit from reduced TCO by only upgrading the surveillance system Best suited for all sizes of installations with scalability, the integrated solution simplifies security operations and enhances safety measures of the businesses.
Moreover, customers will also benefit from reducing the total cost of ownership due to only upgrading the surveillance system, rather than adding multiple hardware components.
Authorities statement
“We are delighted to have solidified our partnership and further deepens our long-standing relationship with RBH Access, bringing true value to our joint customers and partners. Combining our IVMS with RBH Alarm Management Suite will help them to design highly efficient surveillance solutions for both public and private sectors across the world.”
“Built on open architecture, the unified solution delivers powerful, effective, and robust intelligence to our customers, eventually increasing both security and situational awareness of the site,” expressed Avinash J. Trivedi, VP – Business Development of Videonetics.
“I see Videonetics as one of the fastest-growing Indian companies in security systems. We are proud to get this integration working. I see in the near future we will work on many large opportunities where customers are demanding and want integrated solutions. Biggest synergy I see both the companies believe in giving customised solutions to users,” said Vinay Vashishta, Director Operations, South Asia, RBH Access.