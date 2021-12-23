Videonetics, the world’s first AI & DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP™) announces the integration of its Intelligent VMS 3.0 with Hanwha Techwin’s, Wisenet series of edge analytics network cameras.
Hanwha Techwin’s Wisenet series of security products are well-known in the market due to their high performance, quality and value. Wisenet edge analytics network cameras comprising of XNF-8010RV, XNB-6000, QNO-6082R, PNO-A9081R, PNM-9080VQ, and XNP-6320H has been seamlessly integrated with Videonetics Intelligent VMS 3.0 (IVMS).
Technology integration
The patented and future-ready Videonetics IVMS delivers a unified, next-generation user interface, military-grade ruggedness & security with unprecedented levels of high availability, for any size of deployment.
The technology integration empowers operators to easily configure and change the streaming, imaging, and other parameters of the Hanwha Techwin’s cameras using Intelligent VMS 3.0 user interface, and to activate Edge Analytics applications running inside the cameras within the same unified interface.
Simplified incident resolution
At the time of any alert triggered by Edge Analytics applications, information is immediately transferred from the Hanwha Techwin’s cameras to the IVMS application. Operators can immediately monitor and assess the severity of the incident by investigating specific and associated cameras on the IVMS dynamic map and ensure that every incident is handled in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the organisation.
The SOP includes popping up a video matrix displaying views of all the cameras within the geofence and distributing the information across various communication channels in-built in the IVMS application. This simplifies the response coordination between stakeholders and speeds up incident resolution.
Working of IVMS-network camera integration
Distributed computing architecture involving Edge analytics and IVMS provides unprecedented scalability in the deployment of Video analytics applications across thousands of cameras in a single installation.
The Edge Analytics applications send event notifications to the IVMS application in real-time over a streaming protocol
Intelligent VMS 3.0 uses the Application programming interface (API) exposed by Hanwha Techwin’s cameras to activate Edge Analytics applications. The Edge Analytics applications send event notifications to the IVMS application in real-time over a streaming protocol. The event handling mechanism of Intelligent IVMS executes the SOP associated with the event automatically.
A versatile and unified integrated solution
“In line with our strategy of joining hands with eco-system partners, we are excited to offer a truly ‘versatile and unified’ integrated solution to our system integrators and channel partners, that will empower our customers to manage complete security environment from our IVMS unified interface”, stated, Avinash J Trivedi, VP – Business Development, Videonetics.
“At Hanwha Techwin, We Move with Trust is not just a slogan, but we follow it every moment of our daily activity and engagements with partners & alliances helping every stakeholder succeed and jointly work towards enhancing the customer experience with us. That’s why we actively work alongside software partners to build integrated solutions to expand our market reach.”
Innovation and excellence
“We are a global organisation with a strong reputation of innovation, excellence & already established our AI lab early on to gain competitiveness in AI and develop relevant technologies and deliver to our valued partner commitments."
"Our STEP program helps us to further enhance the best of possible integration reach out to the addressable market”, stated, Soumik Ghosh, Head of Product & Marketing, Hanwha Techwin, India.