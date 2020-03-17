Videonetics, an international provider of AI & DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform development company, has announced a distribution partnership with Spectra Innovations Pte Ltd, Singapore, to offer their complete array of products and solutions across the South East Asia and ASEAN region.
Headquartered in Singapore, Spectra Innovations Pte Ltd has an established network of certified channel partners, system integrators, training and support specialists in South East Asia and ASEAN countries. Through this partnership, Spectra is all set to offer Videonetics AI & DL powered Unified Video Computing Platform encompasses Intelligent VMS, Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning Video Analytics, Intelligent Traffic Management System and Facial Recognition Software.
Video Analytics solutions
On the appointment, Avinash Trivedi, VP – Business Development, Videonetics expressed, “We are pleased to enter into this value-added distribution relationship with Spectra and introduce our indigenous offerings in the ever-growing markets of SEA and ASEAN region. As ranked amongst the top 5 VMS providers in Asia, Videonetics continues to increase focus and investment globally."
"I am assured that Spectra’s remarkable management capabilities and extensive partner network, combined with Videonetics’s state-of-the-art solutions will cater to growing demand for truly unified solutions in different verticals such as safe & smart city, aviation, transportation, critical infrastructures, heavy engineering, healthcare, education and retail to name a few.”
Affordable and deployable
“Spectra is pleased to be appointed as a Regional Distributor of Videonetics. With the adoption of CCTV gaining acceptance beyond just surveillance into sectors such as garbage management under Smart City initiative, loss prevention applications in retail, logistics and warehouses, productivity improvements in factories to name a few, the need for VMS and Video Analytics solutions are becoming affordable and deployable in mass scale today” said Kanwal Sahney, Managing Director, Spectra Innovations Pte Ltd.