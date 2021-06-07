Industry-renowned video surveillance outfit, Cloudview, has unveiled its latest state-of-the-art, cloud-based solution to the CCTV market. Buoyed by two successful funding rounds, Cloudview’s latest cloud video recording system (CVR) is now ready for launch.

Cloud video recording system (CVR)

This next-generation technology unifies, manages and securely consolidates smart-triggered events from IP CCTV cameras in any location. Data is stored safely and is always accessible. Built from the ground up, the CVR utilises British technology with military-grade data security and ‘privacy by design’ at its core.

Cloudview’s CVR enables the capture, storage and management of visual data, using the Cloud and securely consolidates visual data from any number of CCTV systems, into a unified, encrypted account, held on secure cloud servers and supported by Amazon Web Services.

All data is hosted within the United Kingdom and Cloudview’s role-based access controls allow businesses to manage their visual data, so only users who require to see certain content are allowed to, helping businesses with their GDPR compliance.

Compatible with IP-based cameras and system

Compatible with virtually any IP-based camera and system, the cloud video recording system offers smart detection to maintain an active CCTV network and minimise system downtime.

The Cloudview CVR can support business transformations from older analogues systems into new IP-based networks. It also overhauls and can unify siloed parts of existing systems into a centrally managed CCTV system.

Scalable storage options

Optimised to work across any online or mobile network, Cloudview’s CVR offers scalable storage options that can support single camera to large-scale, multi-site operations. Recorded events are then accessible anywhere via the web. By ensuring the safety and security of assets and people, it allows clients to focus on their core business goals.

Investor confidence in Cloudview comes hot on the heels of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) appointment for the company, Keith Cornell, who brings to the table, over 20 years of executive management, boardroom and corporate development experience in the global technology market. His brief is to work with both investors and internal stakeholders to manage the company’s ambitious expansion plans.

Enhancing people and asset safety

The Cloudview CVR is key and represents the natural evolution of security technology"

"The success of our recent funding rounds means we can now accelerate our activity to increase traction in the UK market," said Cloudview's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Keith Cornell, adding "The Cloudview CVR is key and represents the natural evolution of security technology. Our central aim has not changed – to keep people and assets safe."

Keith Cornell adds, “Using the Cloud as the foundation means we can provide a system that delivers on that promise. CVR is flexible, easy, compatible and versatile enough for any security-conscious organisation, no matter what their specific needs may be.”

Future-proof platform

He further stated, “With compliance and transparency baked into the system, our CVR solution offers a future-proof platform that will not only change the CCTV industry, but also set the benchmark for all future operations.”

Cloudview’s CVR launch comes at a time of growing uptake in remote control and video surveillance, prompted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 81% of respondents in the 2020 IFSEC Video Surveillance Report believe that video technology plays an important safety role in tackling the problem. Facial recognition and CCTV have seen a 47% increase in use to track potential outbreaks.