Viakoo, the provider of automated IoT cybersecurity and performance management solutions, announced its expanded partnership with Pavion, a provider of integrated solutions for fire, security, and critical communications.

Pavion customers will benefit from outcome-based managed services and automation to remediate vulnerabilities and ensure system performance, reducing the IoT attack surface and ensuring life-critical security and life safety systems are maintained at the highest possible level.

ON-X Proactive System Monitoring Service

“Our partnership with Viakoo adds critical capabilities to the Pavion Managed Services and Solutions portfolio, including our newly launched ON-X Proactive System Monitoring Service for Modern Security," said Pavion CEO, Joe Oliveri.

Joe Oliveri adds, "ON-X combines Pavion Service with scalable process and cloud technology to enhance systems status visibility and automate protection while delivering intelligent security solutions with advanced proactive monitoring. Our customers benefit from this relationship by rapid identification and resolution of deeply threatening issues most of which Pavion can resolve remotely as a service."

Rapid remediation to cyber breaches

“We are happy to announce an expanded partnership with Pavion on managed services, as well as signing a master sales agreement,” said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo.

Bud Broomhead adds, “Pavion is one of the industry’s most agile and forward-looking organisations, and our deeper partnership will allow us to provide rapid remediation to the threats that organisations are most at risk of; cyber breaches and security failures. We applaud Pavion’s mission to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security, and communication through technology and radical service.”

Adopted and trusted IoT security solution

Viakoo has surpassed an impressive technology milestone of 2 billion hours of product usage on its IoT Security platform, validating its standing as a widely adopted and trusted IoT security solution.

Viakoo is 100% channel-focused and works through the industry’s largest marketplace of partnerships to deliver its solutions. These collaborations support a new era of innovation and efficiency, by facilitating the seamless integration of the Viakoo Action Platform with industry-pioneering solutions to address new and emerging challenges facing organisations.