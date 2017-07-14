Verkada Inc., globally renowned provider of cloud-based enterprise video security, has announced the company's 'Remote Video Monitoring Station' program which includes 90 days of complimentary equipment and cloud services to help healthcare facilities, shelters, and municipal services across the U.S., Canada, and UK respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
With this program, Verkada will provide hospitals and municipalities with all the necessary video equipment to quickly scale patient video monitoring while reducing medical workers' exposure and use of critical PPE equipment.
Organisations will receive Verkada security cameras, a designated viewing station and complete access to Verkada's cloud-based management software, which delivers secure remote monitoring from any device or browser. Cameras can be easily deployed in both existing sites and newly converted "pop-up" locations at shelters and hospitals.
Over 200 leading healthcare providers already use Verkada's HIPAA compliant video solution. With a focus on customer privacy and security, Verkada provides customers with the tools to ensure patients and staff are always protected.
For organizations looking to enable remote visibility without adding overhead, Verkada deploys in minutes, is simple to maintain, and requires no additional equipment like NVRs or DVRs. To ensure a low network impact and support limited connectivity, cameras store continuous footage while select metadata is sent over the cloud, reducing network consumption to just 20 kbps per camera in the steady-state without impact to quality.
"Verkada has helped us implement features that make our business better and allow us to use video footage in ways that we hadn't thought of before," said Michael Marques, Director of Technical Services at Halifax Health.
At the end of the program, organisations can either return their Remote Viewing Station at no cost using prepaid postage or can purchase the equipment for ongoing use.