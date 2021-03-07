In its formal debut to the physical and cyber-physical security market, Vector Flow launches the AI-powered, data-centric Physical Security Automation Platform and also announces its Series A funding of $9.2M from Silicon Valley’s premium venture firms, led by Mayfield Fund with participation from Foundation Capital.
Vector Flow’s security platform derives intelligence from physical security data by creating domain specific AI and data-centric models to automate major security functions related to Physical Identity and Access Operations, SOC Automation and Cyber-Physical Security defence.
Cyber-physical security incidents
“As a people first investor, I was impressed by the innovation and rigor that repeat entrepreneurs Ajay Jain and Vik Ghai brought to solving the physical cyber security problem for enterprises,” said Navin Chaddha, Mayfield Managing Director and Vector Flow board member.
“By delivering the industry’s first AI-powered physical security automation platform, Vector Flow is solving a big and critical problem, that is protecting CEOs from personal liability for cyber-physical security incidents, something that Gartner has predicted could affect 75% of CEOs by 2024. I look forward to watching Vector Flow grow into a leader who delivers ROI and peace of mind to enterprises.”
AI-enabled platform
“Vector Flow fills a tremendous void in the physical and cyber-physical security space with the industry’s first powerful and innovative AI-enabled platform that aggregates both structured and unstructured data from myriad systems, devices, logs, and journals. The platform performs real-time analysis to detect anomalies, trends and KPIs, and provides actionable insights, automated remedies and processes,” said Ajay Jain, President & CEO of Vector Flow, Inc.
“Physical security industry is plagued with legacy disjointed applications, independent hardware, data stores and custom scripts that work in silo creating inefficiencies and security gaps. A benchmark in data-driven security intelligence, the Vector Flow platform enables new levels of automation driving operational efficiencies and significantly reducing corporate risks and costs.”
Machine learning
The platform comes with an application designer studio and a workbench that can be used by the customer
“In the post pandemic era, the current human-laden physical security world will quickly adopt digital transformation, touchless, and autonomous operations to rely on data to streamline operational processes and fill security gaps.”
The Vector Flow platform is built on a foundation of advanced AI algorithms capable of processing and analysing vast amounts of data from otherwise disparate security systems, data stores and input devices. The platform comes with an application designer studio and a workbench that can be used by the customer and the systems integrator partner to extend any application running on the Vector Flow platform or to create a completely new application utilising the platform’s machine learning (ML) framework and designer tools without writing any code. This functionality extends the usefulness of any application as business processes change.
Vector Flow platform
Three categories of solutions run on the new Vector Flow platform:
Physical Workforce Identity Access Management (PIAM) streamlines identity on/off boarding processes, physical access provisioning, access audits, compliance to regulations and risks analysis. Applications include:
- Unification of Identities, Access and Badges
- Intelligent Access Provisioning: Enforcing Right ID and Right Access
- Mobile Self-Service for Employees and Partners
- Real-time Identity Risks and Prescriptions
- Real-time Building Occupancy Management & Prediction
- Adaptive Policies for Emergency/Pandemic Access Management
Physical Security Operation Centre (SOC) Automation which employs deep AI-based automation for SOC operations and autonomous alarm reduction and reporting, along with multiple functions to optimise overall operations. Applications include:
- False Alarm Reduction
- Unlimited Device Monitoring and Automated Optimization
- Auto Detection of Faulty Devices
- Configuration Automation
- Intelligent SOC Virtual Assistants using Machine Learning Playbooks
Cyber-Physical Security
Cyber-Physical Security performs an audit of physical security as it relates to cyber defence. For example, it enforces “defence in depth” concepts using advanced AI models to detect vulnerabilities related to critical infrastructures, like the data centres or laboratory doors. It also manages the vulnerabilities of the IoT devices in the physical security and building automation world to prevent cyber surface attacks.
Vector Flow’s transformative technology not only will help in automating critical functions of physical security but also provide defence against cyber-physical attacks with an extra layer of security. This category of applications will be available in 2022. Applications include:
- Cyber-Physical Security Defence
- Insider Threats / Breach Detection
- Auto Detection of IoT Device Vulnerabilities
Physical Identity Lifecycle
This includes a global telecommunications provider with over 450,000 identities
The Vector Flow Platform is comprised of an application design studio and a workbench to build applications utilising Vector Flow’s integrated data lake and ML framework. It comes with visual rules configurator, playbook designer and forms designer to help customers easily extend business applications or write new applications as their business processes change.
The runtime edition of the platform is available now. The developer edition of the platform will be available in 2022.
Vector Flow is already onboarding several significant customers. This includes a global telecommunications provider with over 450,000 identities which replaced the legacy PIAM application with Vector Flow’s AI-enabled Physical Identity Lifecycle application.
Alarm Reduction Application
The SOC alarm fatigue was also removed for this customer and SOC operations was streamlined
The unique Vector Flow solution promises to save millions of dollars in direct costs over the course of the contract while increasing overall security operations productivity, compliance to regulations and delivering valuable service to the enterprise.
In another example, a top Research and Pharmaceutical company focused on anti-viral drugs and treatments, deployed Vector Flow’s AI-enabled Alarm Reduction Application to reduce their false / nuisance alarm counts and to streamline the SOC functions by establishing and measuring the KPIs across all SOCs. In another example, a prominent networking products company reduced their false / nuisance alarm counts by over 80% in a few months without any human touch or masking of any alarms.
Return on Investment was achieved within months. The SOC alarm fatigue was also removed for this customer and SOC operations was streamlined with increased productivity and visibility across the globe.