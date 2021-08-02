Vector Flow, Inc., the innovator of AI and data-driven physical security solutions, announces that their Security Operations Centre (SOC) Automation Suite is proven to reduce false and nuisance alarms by over 80% in real-world applications.
This enormous reduction in false alarms not only dramatically improves SOC efficiency and productivity, it lets SOC operators focus on real alarms and provide improved services. Juniper Networks, a pioneer in networking solutions company, deployed the SOC Automation Suite and noticed a significant drop in false alarms within the first 24 hours, and within a few weeks experienced an 80% drop in the total number of false-positive and nuisance alarms.
Initiating video verification
As an additional benefit from the system, Juniper Networks was also able to identify specific devices within their security system that needed adjustments or repairs. "Vector Flow’s AI platform solves chronic false alarms problems out of the box. We didn't have to teach it anything. It started learning from our data and started eliminating thousands of false alarms right away. This reduces our risks and costs while helping us focus on real security issues," said Loren Hansen, CPP, CISSP, Safety/Security Technology Manager at Juniper Networks.
Current security systems are designed so that a SOC is notified whenever an alarm occurs. Based on standard SOC procedures, each notification may require between 2 and 30 minutes of the operator’s time to verify the alarm, initiate video verification to observe activity, and in some cases dispatch a security officer to the source of the alarm to investigate.
Global monitoring centres
With hundreds-to-thousands of such alarms every day, large organisations bear significant costs for this time and effort, or accept elevated risks and liabilities if limited resources are unable to review every alarm. The Vector Flow SOC Automation Suite monitors and optimises thousands of connected devices automatically, eliminating many manual tasks and gathering and processing a quantity of data that supports sophisticated analysis and actionable insights.
“The high number of false-positive and nuisance alarms flooding global monitoring centres and distracting operators from genuine emergencies is a situation that has gone on far too long,” says Ajay Jain, Founder and CEO of Vector Flow.
Machine learning techniques
The innovative solution simplifies and improves physical security operations while delivering tangible ROI
“Our expertise in understanding the underlying data and applying the right mix of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques helped us detect and remediate such false alarms from the root. Vector Flows SOC Automation Suite pays for itself with tangible ROI. Eventually, we foresee that Juniper Networks achieves 95% elimination of false alarms as the system continues to learn from the customer’s environment.”
Vector Flow’s innovative data-driven physical security platform is built on a foundation of advanced AI algorithms capable of processing and analysing vast amounts of data from otherwise disparate security systems and applying automation playbooks to reduce cost and risk.
The innovative solution simplifies and improves physical security operations while delivering tangible ROI and lowering TCO, enabling new levels of physical security automation.