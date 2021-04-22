Vector Flow, the recently launched innovator of AI data-driven physical security solutions, has announced two new appointments to support the company’s rapid growth and expanding sales activities.
Mr. Kyle Elliott will oversee global sales and business development as the Vice President of Sales and Mr. Jerry Kane has been appointed as the new Director of Sales, responsible for the company’s sales channel partner strategy and revenue growth.
Data-driven physical security solutions
“Vector Flow is delighted to add these seasoned sales professionals to our growing team,” said Ajay Jain, Founder and CEO of Vector Flow, adding “Kyle and Jerry’s familiarity with enterprise identity, access and other physical security system technologies, and their long-standing challenges, provides the ideal foundation to support and leverage Vector Flow’s data-driven physical security platform and solutions.”
Previously, Kyle Elliott was Vice President of HID Global’s Identity and Access Management Workforce solutions sales organisation, where he helped drive the organisation’s rapid increase in market share and revenue, by expanding the North American and international sales team, along with channel partners.
SOC PSIM and sales expert
Prior to HID Global, Kyle was North American Director of Sales with Vidsys, a SOC PSIM solutions provider. Kyle holds a BA degree from the University of Southern California, as well as certificates from many advanced sales strategy and training accreditation programs.
Prior to joining Vector Flow, Jerry Kane was the Senior Sales Director at Vidsys, Inc., a provider of converged security and information management solutions, where he was responsible for the company’s channel and partner program in North America.
Physical security and software industry veteran
Vector Flow’s innovative data-driven physical security platform is built on advanced AI algorithms
Prior to Vidsys, Jerry was part of several successful startup companies, including MuleSoft, Vistascape, part of SIEMENS and TIBCO Software, and has over 20+ years of experience in the software industry and 15+ years in the physical security space. He holds a BA degree from the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, as well as many Computer Science certificates and accreditations.
Vector Flow’s innovative data-driven physical security platform is built on a foundation of advanced AI algorithms, which are capable of processing and analysing vast amounts of data from otherwise disparate security systems, data stores and input devices.
Security Orchestration, Automation and Response
The innovative solution simplifies and improves physical security operations, while delivering tangible ROI and lowering TCO, enabling new levels of Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR).
Vector Flow unifies PIAM, surveillance and security systems with alarms, event management and automated ‘playbook’ workflows in real time, in order to deliver actionable insights.