Vector Firm announced celebrating the third anniversary of its Vector Firm Academy, an online sales training platform built solely for system integrators and their technology partners.
Vector Firm, a globally renowned sales and marketing consulting and training firm focused on the security industry, was founded in 2010 by Chris Peterson, an industry advocate driven to help companies drastically improve their sales and marketing performance.
Intelligent strategies and effective tools
Vector Firm creates intelligent strategies, repeatable processes, and effective tools that position security professionals to significantly surpass their sales goals. The key differentiator of Vector Firm is its narrow industry focus and its incessant pursuit of modern ways of selling and marketing.
Their philosophy is that business-to-business buying behaviours change continuously and that the changes are different for every industry. When asked about their philosophy, Chris Peterson stated “That’s why we stay focused on system integrators. If we tried to stay ahead of these buying trends for everyone, we’d be delivering below average ideas.”
Chris adds, “The statement ‘sales is sales’ hasn’t been true for about 20 years. Everything Vector Firm and its Academy do are based on this philosophy.”
Vector Firm Academy
As a natural outgrowth of his mission, Peterson launched the Vector Firm Academy in 2017 to teach and impart modern ideas of effective selling that work perfectly with the modern way of buying. Continual sales training programs are provided to systems integrators and their technology partners on a monthly basis and include dozens of topics on the science of selling.
Vector Firm Academy and its campaigns to accelerate every step of the buying cycle have in turn empowered countless security industry professionals to meet their sales goals. The Academy is a continual sales training program that provides lessons on different topics each month.
Training accessible on-demand
To accommodate the hectic schedule of salesperson, Vector Firm has designed its training to be accessible on-demand by its members. Specific topics and campaign takeaways are covered each month, allowing attendees to receive best-in-class sales training without occupying too much time away from prospecting, working with customers and continuing to evolve as a company.
On the celebration of Vector Firm Academy’s third anniversary, Peterson said “Academy has been the highlight of my career. I launched Vector Firm in 2010 to help companies in the security industry drastically improve their sales process. While that was rewarding, I was touching one company at a time.”
Up-to-date sales training
He adds, “With the Vector Firm Sales Academy, we’re helping hundreds of salespeople from dozens of companies simultaneously. The cool thing is that we charge per person, so the one-person shop can access the same services as the large global company.”
Systems integrators and their technology partners who are looking for up-to-date sales training built specifically for them can learn more about Vector Firm Academy and subscribe to a monthly membership of sales development by visiting the official website.