Vaylia Integrated Security announces a partnership with Quanergy, the provider of OPA-based solid-state LiDAR and smart 3D solutions for automotive and IoT. Vaylia CEO Paul Painter says the partnership will augment the security solutions offered to Vaylia’s clients.

The LiDAR technology from Quanergy will bring a new level of 3D sensor solutions to very challenging applications, including smart cities, security detection, and industrial automation. We are planning to integrate the LiDAR solution into our Vaylia Rapid Deploy Tower (VRDT)) next-generation solution.”

LiDAR technology will give our system a 360-degree field of view to detect intruders, which can then be verified by high-end multi-megapixel HD cameras.”

Enhanced detection technology

Vaylia provides turnkey security solutions used by governments, utilities, oil and gas companies, transportation infrastructures, sports facilities, data centres, and law enforcement, including border patrol and correctional institution applications.

Quanergy’s 3D Smart LiDAR solution will complement Vaylia’s camera security system"

Mike Tolley, Quanergy’s sales manager for the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Nordics adds that “Vaylia’ customers will benefit from increased detection accuracy with real-time and reliable operation in any lighting and weather conditions. Quanergy’s 3D Smart LiDAR solution will complement Vaylia’s camera security system.”

Electronic security system

Vaylia COO Chris Plimley says Quanergy’s innovative technology will position the company to forge more inroads into the market. “We are already making headway into getting our solution in front of some of the biggest clients in the UK’s critical infrastructure. We’ve had recent project success and contracts awarded within a major UK utility for our VRDT system.”

Quanergy’s new and emerging technology puts Vaylia’s electronic security solutions at the leading edge of available technology. Further integration into security technology is in the pipeline, and some of these projects are already under development. Our partnership with Quanergy is an exciting next step for Vaylia.”

