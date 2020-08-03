The outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has presented a challenge to communities and businesses. As businesses start actively planning to open their places of work safely, Vanderbilt is providing their customers with smart and reliable strategies to help create a safer environment for staff and visitors. At Vanderbilt, they have explored best practices for protecting employees and visitors when they come to a building.
Check out some of the solutions below as the company aims to help businesses create a safe environment:
- Touchless access control devices
Minimise contact with touch-free access control devices like Bluetooth readers and touch-free exit buttons. Deploy new credentials with no physical unit, and authorised visitors can be emailed a QR code that will grant them access to the building in a hands-free way. All compatible with ACT365 and ACTpro.
- Occupancy management for social distancing
Manage and audit occupancy levels to ensure social distancing. Automated people counting systems offer a method of counting and limiting access to certain areas. Operators can enable a maximum occupancy level to prevent overcrowding within a building or in an area.
- Temperature and mask detection
Touchless biometric readers that will detect whether the temperature of an individual is below a threshold before the system grants access. The facial recognition devices can also check whether the person is wearing a mask before letting them enter in a room or building.
- Contact traceability reporting
Contact traceability reports enable organisations to monitor areas or zones where an individual has either a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19. Users could then be sent a push notification, prompting them to get tested if they have encountered an infected person.
- Real-time cleaning requirements
Provide alarms when thresholds are met to alert cleaning staff. A building supervisor can set thresholds on different areas in the building, to alert the cleaning staff when areas have reached the level when they need to re-cleansed.
- Remote security management
The rise in staff working from home has increased even further since the COVID-19 lockdown was introduced, and it is therefore critical that security staff can maintain control and monitor their organisation’s security systems remotely.