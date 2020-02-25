Vanderbilt is pleased to announce a new partnership with Dutch-based company, Logitime International. Logitime provides a complete and integrated solution for access control, time and attendance, and shop floor data collection.
The Vanderbilt partnership centers around the integration of Vanderbilt’s VR40 OSDP Readers with Logitime’s Time and Attendance (T&A), Access Control, and Shop Floor Data Collection software solution.
Logitime solutions' primary function is to deliver a fully customisable and interactive access control product to their customers. As such, Vanderbilt’s VR40 Readers, which are supported by OSDP, fit perfectly into this customer-first model.
Logitime’s T&A software is designed to be a fully integrated program. This enables Logitime to provide a tailored solution for each unique customer. An applied example of this is how Logitime’s software solved a business’ office car park problems. The car park was located near a commercial shopping center.
Often employees would use the car park on their time off to go shopping. This led to employees who were scheduled to work, not being able to find parking due to the limited places available in the parking lot.
Using Logitime as a solution, the company in question was able to customise their access control. Access to the parking lot was granted using the T&A work schedules instead of fixed access profiles. An incidental change of shift, an irregular shift pattern, or planned absences like holidays had a direct effect on the access control rights.
Vanderbilt’s VR40 Readers fit into this mix by complementing Logitime’s goal of being interactive and customisable. This is because the VR40 Readers come with a display screen that allows Logitime to integrate and customise the messaging being displayed to their intended audiences on a customer-by-customer basis.
Suitable for highly technological environments
Speaking on the integration, Alexandre Prinsen, Senior Consultant at Logitime, explains: “At Logitime, our interactive technology is a crucial component for us. Therefore, being able to work with Vanderbilt’s VR40 OSDP Readers and customise our messaging in their display screens is, of course, an excellent match for us.
“With our software solutions, we’re always thinking about solutions, and we want to be focused on being a customer-first company. You can calculate anything in our software and the VR40 Readers are a great gateway to communicate these customizable messages to the end user within one-tenth of a second.
“The Vanderbilt VR Readers are very suitable for highly technological environments that need or want the feedback within their access control systems. We can even use them as T&A readers,” Prinsen concludes.
High-risk security zone
For example, take a high-risk security zone. If using the VR40 Readers, Logitime’s software can deny access to un-credentialed users and explain to them the reason why through the VR40 display screen with messages such as, “High-security zone – safety training needs renewal,” or “Credential needs to be validated - not allowed into high-risk area.”
This is just one example of the endless applications possible. Multiple access control functionalities require interactive feedback such as: “Maximum pin code attempts,” “Anti-pass back,” “Security guards random search required,” “Maximum amount of people allowed in the area,” “Remote access granted,” etc.VR40 readers have three indicator LEDs and a multi-tone buzzer for audio verification"
OLED display to simplify installation
Commenting on the partnership from Vanderbilt was Nick Pegtol, Country Manager for Benelux at the company. “As well as being attractive and robust, Vanderbilt's VR40 OSDP Readers introduce dynamic features and an OLED display to simplify installation and in-service functionality.
“Our VR40 readers have three indicator LEDs and a multi-tone buzzer for audio verification. A multi-colour light frame enforces access status information. This can be configured to follow the indicator LEDs or any number of different options. Display brilliance is set automatically by an inbuilt light sensor.
“Aesthetics aside, one of the key features of our VR40 Readers is the inclusion of the highly secure OSDP (Open Supervised Device Protocol) to help combat people hacking communications. OSDP ensures that sniffing devices cannot be installed behind the reader or along the communications path, which we also believe strongly aligns with Logitime’s goal of producing customer-orientated solutions,” Pegtol summarises.