According to Ross Wilks, Head of Communications at Vanderbilt Industries, one of the critical components of a successful access control system is its ability to integrate with other systems.
Power of Integration
The power of integration can be interpreted in two ways. Firstly, it relies on open protocols to enable platforms to communicate and share information freely. Following that, the second interpretation is its capacity to drive and manage different functions through a front-end system.
When coupled with the increasing involvement of service providers in the security equation, particularly telecoms, energy, and IT companies, these are helping our industry to push this trend beyond security.
Security as a necessity
Ross Wilks, Head of Marketing Communications, Vanderbilt International, stated “In society, we see a shift from security as a luxury to security as a necessity. Now security is being purchased as part of a service package, and this is bringing about a change in the mindset of all stakeholders.”
He adds, “The decision to have a security solution is no longer about purchasing an individual system to solve a single problem, but rather a packaged system that addresses several.”
ACT365 cloud-based access control and VMS
ACT365 is being used in unmanned supermarkets to demonstrate the potential of cloud solutions
For instance, Vanderbilt has recently been involved in publicised stories in Germany and Sweden about the company’s ACT365 cloud-based access control and video management system.
ACT365 is being used in unmanned supermarkets to demonstrate the potential of cloud solutions to push the boundaries to offer optimum solutions rather than thinking in strict product sector-specific terms.
Video proofing and access management
The power of integration in these examples offers a significant means of differentiation, while also ensuring the cost of ownership benefits and peace of mind to the customer.
Consider features like intuitive member management, real-time video proofing, and access management in a single platform, card readers with an intuitive light guide, and optimal maintenance through the cloud.
All of these enable customers to look towards a more holistic ‘security’ approach, which is no longer product or sector-specific.