ACRE brands Vanderbilt and ComNet have recently launched a giveaway of branded reusable face masks.
The giveaway aligns with the return to work of many companies and employees across EMEA following the COVID-19 outbreak. There are many health and safety benefits to wearing a face mask, with reusable masks proving to be efficient and convenient for wearers.
With this in mind, Vanderbilt and ComNet have decided to distribute free reusable face masks amongst their customer base. The masks are white in colour with the Vanderbilt, ComNet, and ACRE logos branded on the centre of the covering.
Reusable face mask
All one has to do to receive a Vanderbilt and ComNet branded reusable face mask is leave a short review on any Vanderbilt or ComNet product or service of one’s choice.
Commenting on the giveaway, Ross Wilks, Head of Marketing Communications at Vanderbilt, stated:
“As we open up like never before following the lockdown, ACRE wanted to contribute to people’s health and safety - aside from our many security products that enable solutions such as occupancy management, remote security management, contact trace reporting, pre-booking systems, and much, much more. We see reusable face masks as a quick and easy way to show our customer base that ACRE cares about their well-being. Masks have many proven health and safety benefits to help protect against COVID-19 in a simple and easy to adhere to manner. As such, we hope these free Vanderbilt and ComNet branded face masks will help contribute to our customer’s safety as they return to a better normal.”
Terms of the giveaway
Mask Giveaway Terms & Conditions:
- This giveaway is only applicable to the EMEA region.
- To receive one’s free mask, one must leave a product or service review for Vanderbilt or ComNet.
- Reviews must be usable. Vanderbilt has the final say in what is deemed a usable testimonial.
- Entrants will receive one mask per review.
- Vanderbilt will contact entrants after they leave a review to arrange delivery of their free mask. Therefore, please leave one’s full name and company name where prompted in one’s review.
- By leaving a review, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.
- The giveaway is as stated, and no alternatives will be offered. The giveaway is subject to availability.
- By leaving a review, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to have their testimonial used by Vanderbilt.
Mask information
- Vanderbilt shall have the right, at its sole discretion and at any time, to change or modify these terms and conditions, and such change shall be effective immediately upon posting to the webpage.
- Vanderbilt also reserves the right to cancel the giveaway if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- Mask information: made of two layers of fabric with a compartment for an optional protective filtre. The mask is reusable, and washable at 60 degrees. The material outside is 100% polyester and the material inside 100% cotton.
Mask filters
- The masks have space for a protective filter. This is not included in the scope of delivery.
- The masks are made of two layers of fabric with a compartment for protective filtres.
- The elastic ear loops are made of reusable rubber (washable at 60 ° C, suitable for ironing).
- The masks are made in the European Union.
- The masks are not a medical product and are not proven effective against infection.
- Most of the official "ffp2" and "ffp3" filters should fit into these masks without any problems. There is enough space for these filtres.