In the era of the smartphone, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) is transforming the future of access control. This removes the need for a physical card or tag and replaces it with a secure Bluetooth credential that communicates with the reader to grant or deny access. As a fast follower of this technology, Vanderbilt will be introducing:
- A range of BLE readers
- A contactless door release button in the same look & feel as the Bluetooth readers
- Virtual credentials available through ACTpro Software licence, including 1 FREE demo credential
- FREE end-user app for Android and iOS
The BLE readers and accessories work exclusively with the new release of ACTpro Software V2.10.
Bluetooth Card Readers
- BLE hardware with Vanderbilt software
- Vanderbilt virtual credentials purchased via a software licence
- Wiegand & RS485 interface options
- Compatible with MIFARE Classic & MIFARE DESFire EV1, EV2
- Compatible systems: ACT Enterprise (ACTpro Software)
Bluetooth virtual credentials
- Smooth Migration: Reduce the total cost of ownership by extending the life of existing ACTpro system controller and hardware, while allowing a smooth migration to mobile credentials.
- Save Time & Money: Mobile credentials are time and cost-effective alternatives to managing physical credentials.
- Easy Management: Creating, deploying, and the management of access rights can be carried out by the administrator directly in ACTpro Software for easy management.
- Customer Convenience: Bluetooth removes the need for a physical credential and replaces it with a virtual credential for smartphone devices that provides customers with a smooth user experience.
- Secure: Data encryption with 128bit AES encryption and randomisation. This encryption is the same grade used by banks and hospitals.
- Future-proof investment: The Bluetooth readers also act as a traditional card reader. This means users can continue using MIFARE cards and slowly migrate to the Bluetooth virtual credentials at their own pace.
- The total cost of ownership: In comparison to other brands in this area, Vanderbilt is offering a one-off license purchase as opposed to a subscription-based model that would include annual charges per virtual credential. Instead, the company's approach means the users will have no hidden or extra costs and make big savings in the long-term.
Distribute virtual credentials
A Bluetooth reader and the ACTpro software are used to add and distribute virtual credentials, much in the same way as a traditional physical card or tag is allocated to an employee or visitor.
How it works?
- The end-user downloads the Vanderbilt Bluetooth app, and registers for a credential with the system administrator (i.e., receptionist, facilities manager, etc.). Authorisation can be granted both offline and online.
- The system administrator reviews and processes the request. This, in turn, sends the end-user a QR code that they save to their smartphone and link to their app to generate their credential.
- The end-user then uses the credential (via the app) when approaching doors with Vanderbilt BLE readers to gain access.
- Unique user experience with 2 identification modes for easy management: “Shake to Go” or “Show to Go”.
- IP65 water-resistant with waterproof electronics.
- Easy to install and use with enrolment software in ACTpro.