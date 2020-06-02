Vanderbilt, a provider of state-of-the-art security systems, announces the induction of Facial Recognition Terminals with Temperature Detection by ZKTeco into their access control portfolio.
These products are touchless technology that enables skin temperature measurement and masked individual identification during facial and palm verification at access points. They interface with Vanderbilt’s ACTpro on-premise and ACT365 cloud-based access control solutions, and communicate with the systems via a Wiegand output.
Introducing mandatory requirements
“Through this touchless technology, skin temperature acts as the credential, thus making this a crucial addition to the Vanderbilt portfolio during the current pandemic,” cites Ross Wilks, Head of Marketing Communications at Vanderbilt.
“Additionally, as countries begin to introduce mandatory requirements for citizens to wear masks, this touchless technology can detect if someone is or isn’t wearing one.” Paul McCarthy, Product Manager at Vanderbilt, outlines the technical strengths of the products. “They have a read range of 0.6 F / 0.3 C accuracy at 18 inches,” says McCarthy.
Facial recognition capability
Ultimately the goal of adding these terminals to the Vanderbilt portfolio is to help tackle hygiene concerns
“The terminals have a straightforward, intuitive interface to set temperature thresholds and collaborate with the environment around it. Protocols can be set to prevent access if a mask isn’t being worn, or if the temperature of the visitor is above the threshold.”
McCarthy further explains that facial recognition capability has reached a new height in the biometrics technology industry. For example, the Facial Recognition Terminals with Temperature Detection contains a maximum of 30,000 facial templates and up to 5000 palm templates, depending on the model selected, and a recognition speed of less than 0.3 seconds per face. Ultimately the goal of adding these terminals to the Vanderbilt portfolio is to help tackle hygiene concerns.
Facial recognition terminals
“For instance,” cites Andrew Fulton, Director of Business Development for Access Control at Vanderbilt. “A hospital can check when a staff member has their mask fitted and is not above the normal skin temperature limit before granting them access. This feature makes it not only an ideal product for hospitals, but also factories, schools, commercial buildings, airports, stations, and other public areas.”
The addition of the Facial Recognition Terminals with Temperature Detection into the Vanderbilt portfolio allows the company to continue providing its customers with smart and reliable strategies to help create a safer environment for staff and visitors during this unprecedented time.