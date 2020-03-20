Protecting commercial properties is complicated and goes beyond safeguarding people and property. Security professionals respond to the needs of the business, staff, contractors, and visitors and deal with the realities of property damage, theft, and disgruntled employees.
Vaion helps team react to anomalies and policy enforcement in real-time. Instead of merely investigating incidents, organisations can take the necessary steps to prevent them.
Why Vaion?
- Real-time detection and analysis - Spotlight brings relevant feeds to the operator’s attention and triggers real-time alerts to address threats before they escalate. Leverage integrated video and audio analytics to give an enhanced understanding of the camera feeds. It helps respond to loitering challenges, access anomalies, theft incidents, fires, and more.
- Increased situational awareness - To gain occupancy insights, operators can leverage Vaion vcore’s unique Map view with Smart Presence. By adding floor plans and maps of premises, people and vehicles appear as dots in their precise on-site locations. Operators can see live footage as they move on the cameras’ fields of view. It can be combined with access control to identify tailgating or fire or active shooter scenarios.
- Accurate search within minutes - Smart Search allows operators to search by appearance, events, objects, similarity, or image. Recovering lost or stolen objects, identifying suspicious people like unescorted visitors, investigating health incidents or damage to the property, performing cleaning crew inspections now take minutes instead of hours.
- Secure remote access and link sharing - Connect Vaion vcore to Vaion vcloud to achieve easy and simple deployment and access from anywhere in the world. Share links of recorded video with team members, claim investigators, and law enforcement, regardless of whether they have admin access to Vaion vcore or not. Get a secure download of video files in a standard mp4 format with digital watermarking for authenticity.
Key benefits delivered include:
Build from existing investment while retaining privacy
- Integrate with existing cameras
- Hundreds of hours saved in forensic searches
- Add access control to extend capabilities
- Video & metadata storage remain on-premises
- Full site survivability and local access
Save storage and money
- Automatically decrease storage demands from all recordings
- Reduce bandwidth consumption on critical links with AI-based optimisation
- Pay for what is needed, when needed, without the hassle of complicated licensing
- Up to 200 cameras per Vaion vserver appliance, small footprint support for larger facilities
Enhance operational insights
- Increase operational productivity and reduce facility costs
- Distribute heat and cooling efficiently, optimise cleaning and workplace productivity through hot-desking insights
- Use people flow insights to manage people and vehicle queues efficiently
Collaborate securely and fast
- One-click Vaion vcam configuration
- Encrypted media at rest and in transit
- Automatic firmware updates
- Digital watermarking to prevent tampering
- Simple subscription model without hidden costs or analytics add-ons
Simple and flexible licencing
With a simple licencing model, Vaion always includes services and software upgrades. Users no longer have to worry about integration charges, operator charges, API fees, or the complexity between small, medium, large, and enterprise services.
Vaion exists as the company believes that they can create a better, smarter way to deliver video security. They inject intelligence in their approach to security and all our products. They help organisations monitor, understand, and act on their surroundings to protect their people and assets in real-time.