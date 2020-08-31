Monitoring campuses to protect students, parents, and staff means balancing proactive measures with effective response to incidents. Vaion helps one identify unwanted events like vandalism, intrusion, loitering, parking violations, or people involved in suspicious acts so that one can focus on what truly matters: delivering positive academic experiences.
Anomaly detection in real-time
Powered by Spotlight™, the dynamic video view with instant notifications draws attention to the relevant video feeds with potential risks. Identify intruder break-ins, loitering, guns, or unauthorised vehicles in real-time. Operators can switch between live and playback with the click of a button.
Smart Presence™ depicts people as dots on maps and live footage of persons of interest. Combine with access control to monitor hallways for a complete picture of loitering, theft, or even active shooter scenarios. Gain insights on occupancy counting in classrooms and libraries for better energy efficiency.
Accurate search and integrated audio analytics
Smart Search™ allows operators to search by appearance, events, objects, similarity, or image. Recovering lost or stolen objects, such as laptops or vehicles, identifying suspicious people inside or just outside campus, locating missing students now take minutes instead of hours. With the same or fewer resources, operators can provide compelling evidence and mitigate liability risks.
Vaion vcam Dome and vcam Pano perform exceptionally well either indoors or outdoors and in any lighting conditions making them suitable for different settings, such as classrooms, assembly halls, sports halls, or dormitories, and blend discreetly as interior fixtures. The integrated audio analytics identifies sound patterns and sends instant alerts in cases of broken glass, screaming, and gunshots.
Key benefits
- Build from existing investment while retaining privacy
- Integrate with existing cameras
- Add access control to extend capabilities
- Video & metadata storage remain on-premises
- Full site survivability and local access
Save storage and money
- Automatically decrease storage demands from all the recordings
- Reduce bandwidth consumption on critical links with AI-based optimisation
- Pay for what one needs, when one needs it, without the hassle of complicated licencing
Safe and welcoming environment
- Capture every detail at all times with discreet security cameras
- Increase situational awareness
- Enable preventative action through immediate response time
Collaboration and flexible licencing
- Globally access live feeds and recordings
- Share video links with law enforcement authorities to facilitate ease of investigations
- Maintain the integrity of records with video watermarking
With a simple licencing model, Vaion always includes services and software upgrades. One no longer has to worry about integration charges, operator charges, API fees, or the complexity between small, medium, large, and enterprise services.