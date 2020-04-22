Jazz Networks, globally-renowned cybersecurity insider threat detection and response solutions firm, and Vaion, an end-to-end video security solutions provider, has announced that they have merged to create a unified security provider under the name, Ava.
In response to the rise in hybrid attacks involving both physical and cybersecurity, the two companies have united to help organisations monitor, understand, and act on threats in real-time to protect people, assets and data. Both companies are privately held by Ubon Partners and employees.
Integrated approach to cyber and physical security
“Our vision is for organisations to take an integrated approach to physical and cybersecurity. When it comes to security gaps, attackers don’t discriminate, and the consequences are costly,” said Tormod Ree, CEO of Ava, adding “Yet security professionals aren’t able to see and investigate patterns across both physical and information assets because the data is overwhelming, tools are too complex, and security structures are compartmentalised.”
Attackers are exploiting weaknesses in physical security systems to bypass network protections and manually dismantle cybersecurity or digital controls. Despite the availability of data, operators don’t have the insights needed to act.
Machine learning-powered cyber and video solutions
Ava’s machine learning-powered cyber and video solutions are easy to use
Ava is now the only provider, under one roof, to give organisations full visibility into potential multi-faceted attacks. Ava’s machine learning-powered cyber and video solutions are easy to use, and give security professionals access to quality, timely data that can be shared across the security organisation for actionable insight.
Initially, the combined company will continue to offer cyber and video solutions allowing for separate analysis of data from all users, cameras, and servers. The human-centric cyber solution (formerly by Jazz Networks) will continue to employ a powerful combination of policy and machine learning sensors to prevent IP theft and sabotage, improve cyber hygiene, and accelerate threat hunting.
Enhancing cyber security
The end-to-end video solution (formerly by Vaion) will continue to provide proactive, video security, and insight. The offering includes integrated video and audio analytics powered by machine learning algorithms, intuitive installation processes, and a range of smart cameras.
“By identifying both cyber and physical security threats before they become incidents, organisations can take a more proactive security posture,” added Tormod Ree.
Cross-domain security solutions
Over time, cross-domain security solutions will allow for even deeper data visibility. Ultimately, Ava will offer fully converged solutions to support organisations as they move toward joint cyber/physical security operations. Converged offerings could include features such as a unified interface and common data storage and analytics engines.
“We believe Ava is uniquely positioned to address this growing security challenge,” said Fredrik Halvorsen of Ubon Partners, adding “Plus, new hybrid security gaps are emerging as a result of suddenly shuttered buildings and 100% remote workforces due to COVID 19. This is an important time to re-think security.”
Threat detection and intelligent video security
Identifying the patterns provides heightened visibility into the potential for threats, breaches, or policy violations
Jazz Networks protects organisations from cybersecurity risks within. Vaion has been changing the traditional video security landscape with computer vision capabilities that make it easier for businesses and organisations to monitor their physical assets proactively. In both cases, organisations can detect threats in their earliest stages and perform fast, effective investigations with fewer resources.
Under Ava, real-time insights from the cyber insider threat detection tools or intelligent video security solutions will enable security professionals to discover patterns across their entire security ecosystem, regardless of whether the anomaly is physical or digital. Identifying the patterns provides heightened visibility into the potential for threats, breaches, or policy violations.
Data infrastructure and enterprise security
“Our customers are constantly asking how to best protect their infrastructure,” added Espen Riska, Director at Atea Norge AS, globally renowned IT infrastructure for businesses and public-sector organisations in Europe’s Nordic and Baltic regions.
Espen added, “As a current partner to both Jazz Networks and Vaion, we have already been beating the drum about how a unified approach will benefit every customer.”