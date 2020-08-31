Today’s medical institutions have a large number of patients who require constant supervision, risk malpractice and patient negligence claims, need to ensure hygiene compliance, and find solutions for the high security and video storage costs. When faced with limited high administrative costs, government funding, or recession, intelligent video security solutions can help hospitals relieve the pressure.
Choose Vaion to reduce liability claims, detect threats proactively, improve operational efficiency, and provide surgery documentation for educational purposes.
Why Vaion?
- Anomaly detection and analysis in real-time
Vaion’s pervasive, integrated video analytics use self-learning to give an enhanced understanding of all of the user’s cameras’ feeds. The staff can use the dynamic Video view with Spotlight that brings only the relevant feeds to their attention. In unusual activity cases, the operators can immediately respond when a high-risk patient leaves his room unattended or visitors are wandering in prohibited areas.
- Increased situational awareness
Add maps of the user’s facilities and rooms to keep track of high-risk patients, visitors, and staff and their exact location. Maps include Smart Presence, a capability that lets the users track them as they move through their facilities. Combine with access control to locate patients and staff in critical moments. Administrators can also have a clear picture across their locations to improve patient care and daily operations.
- Quick search within minutes for insurance claims
Operators can find visual evidence to prove or disprove liability claims fast and accurately or if hygiene protocol compliance is followed correctly. Smart Search allows personnel to search by appearance, events, objects, similarity, or image. The vcore VMS integrates with access control systems through the generic access control API. It is possible to get a clear picture of historical entries and exits of patients and staff and the video associated with it.
- Sharp images and integrated audio analytics
Equipped with directional acoustic sensors, Vaion vcam Dome and Pano notify security and healthcare professionals instantly when loud noises, screaming, glass breaking, and gunshots occur. The cameras also deliver unmatched video quality required to provide recordings for scientific presentations, research, and education. vcam is suitable for different settings, from parking lots and storerooms to patient wards and operating rooms.
Key benefits, delivered:
- Build from existing investment while retaining privacy
- Integrates with existing cameras
- Hundreds of hours saved in forensic searches
- Add access control to extend capabilities
- Video and metadata storage remain securely on-premises
- Full site survivability and local access
- Safe and reliable environment
- Capture every detail at all times with discreet security cameras
- Monitor high-risk patients at all time with remote monitoring
- Enable preventative action through immediate response time
- Improve operations and services
- Save storage and money
- Automatically decrease storage demands from all of the user’s recordings
- Reduce bandwidth consumption on critical links with AI-based optimisation
- Support both on-premises and cloud within a single deployment
- Up to 200 cameras per Vaion vserver appliance - small footprint support for larger facilities
- Simplicity and compliance
- One-click Vaion vcam configuration
- Encrypted media at rest and in transit
- Automatic firmware updates
- Digital watermarking to prevent tampering
- Simple subscription model without hidden costs or analytics add-ons
- Simple and flexible licencing
- With a simple licencing model, Vaion always includes services and software upgrades. The users no longer have to worry about integration charges, operator charges, API fees, or the complexity between small, medium, large, and enterprise services.