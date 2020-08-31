Retailers face complex challenges that range from loss prevention and maintaining a safe environment for both customers and staff to improving customer experience and operational productivity.
Choose Vaion to ensure security operators can tap into advanced analytics to detect and react to anomalies in real-time. Additionally, store managers can use Vaion’s customer intelligence insights to increase profits and meet the customers’ needs. Leverage Vaion’s machine learning anomaly detection to get alerts on people and vehicles loitering or cars present out of hours.
Facilitating advanced analysis
Get a clear understanding of activity at rear entrances, aisles, or end-caps by counting people who congregate in certain areas. Track cash register points to minimise thefts and identify return frauds. Authorised users can share links of recorded video securely with team members, claim investigators, and law enforcement.
Monitor queues and the number of employees behind counters to ensure minimal waiting time
Use counting of people and vehicles entering and exiting to analyse store performance, footfall, queues, and allocate more staff during busy periods. Download and share historical data of occupancy information with store managers to facilitate advanced analysis. Improve store safety by detecting verbal aggression, robberies, and vandalism, and empower security operators to act before incidents escalate.
Track goods and control access as vehicles are entering your warehouses. Get notifications in real-time when trucks are approaching loading docks and prevent the damage of fleet and storage areas. Monitor queues and the number of employees behind counters to ensure minimal waiting time. Use vaion’s powerful search features to investigate across all stores, warehouses, and distribution centres and identify repeat offenders or suspects.
Enhanced overview of operational insights
- Increase operational productivity and reduce store and warehouse costs
- Distribute air efficiently to match economics and customer comfort
- Use people flow insights to manage queues efficiently
- Understand the customers’ in-store activity and which are the least and most visited areas
Enhanced customer experience
- Get insights on the customers’ in-store traffic patterns
- Instant notification when queues are detected to allocate staff according to the busiest business hours
- Find out which of the locations perform the best and why
Saving storage and money
- Automatically decrease storage demands from all the recordings
- Reduce bandwidth consumption on critical links with AI-based optimisation
- Pay for what is needed, when it is needed, without the hassle of complicated licensing
- Up to 200 cameras per Vaion vserver appliance—small footprint support for larger facilities
Simplicity and compliance
- One-click Vaion vcam configuration
- Encrypted media at rest and in transit
- Automatic firmware updates
- Digital watermarking to prevent tampering
- Simple subscription model without hidden costs or analytics add-ons
With a simple licencing model, Vaion always includes services and software upgrades. One no longer has to worry about integration charges, operator charges, API fees, or the complexity between small, medium, large, and enterprise services.