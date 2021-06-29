Video wall technology expert Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) has announced that its UVS Lucidity video wall controller now integrates with Synectics’ Synergy command and control software platform.
The move is part of an ongoing strategic partnership that dates back more than 14 years, with the integrated Lucidity/Synergy solution now being installed across multiple client sites, helping to protect people and assets across the UK.
Flexible and user-friendly platform
Synectics is a global pioneer in the design, integration, control, and management of advanced surveillance technology, for environments where security is operationally critical.
Its Synergy command and control solution is highly flexible and user-friendly, helping to ensure customers can always access the information that counts. Mission-critical data is made manageable, meaningful, and actionable.
Video displays and audio solution
UVS, based in the Burnley First – Burnley Business Centre, provides video wall displays and audiovisual solutions to a range of clients across the UK and the rest of the world.
It is led by four senior colleagues who, between them, have more than 70 years’ combined Audio Visual, Control Room, and Visual Solutions experience.
Multiple security control room installations
The UVS-Synectics partnership has been involved in multiple security control room installations across the UK
The companies’ first project together, utilising Synectics’ Synergy command and control platform, was for Wakefield Metropolitan Borough Council’s Urban Traffic and CCTV control room, in 2007.
Since then, the UVS-Synectics partnership has been involved in multiple security control room installations across the UK, including high-security prisons, government facilities, council security, and shopping centre security monitoring applications, such as Manchester’s Trafford Centre. These have provided hundreds of thousands of hours of protection for millions of people and multiple assets.
Significant display functionality benefits
UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said, “The integration brings the significant display functionality benefits of the Lucidity video wall solution to Synergy users, including the display of multiple data sources such as web browsers, remote workstations, message boxes, RSS feeds, and collaboration devices alongside traditional CCTV images.”
“Any data source can be displayed anywhere on the video wall allowing large-scale viewing of data sources during specific incidents.”
“Via the integration, Synergy also provides detailed alarm configuration to ensure relevant data is displayed automatically when specific events occur.”
Wireless integration
The recent Lucidity/Synergy installation includes multiple video walls and provides multiple collaboration device inputs
The most recent Lucidity/Synergy installation includes multiple video walls and provides multiple collaboration device inputs, allowing data from mobile devices such as iPads, phones, and tablets, to be instantly displayed on the video walls wirelessly via the integration.
Sree Namelil, Product Manager at Synectics, said, “Synergy is designed to make sure control room operatives always have the information they need when, and how, they need it.”
“Its ability to integrate with leading third-party technologies is essential to this mission and we are delighted to have partnered with UVS on this latest development.”