When securing a sensitive facility against unwanted threats, there are several challenges that need to be addressed. Whether one is trying to protect an embassy, bank, power plant, data centre, military base or airport, no perimeter is tightly secure until all of the people and vehicles entering are screened in the right manner.
While it’s clear that old-school methods like a guard with a mirror are outdated and present many time-consuming challenges, there are technological solutions today that can help the industry solve this. One of them is an under-vehicle automatic scanner for any threat that is hidden under the vehicle. These kinds of scanners usually combine both hardware and software, which are made up of high-resolution cameras.
Under-vehicle inspection systems
The first technological solutions brought to the world in the 80s were called UVIS
They can produce an image of the undercarriage and assist the on-site personnel (automatically or not) while providing a more accessible way to look for illicit materials, bombs, drug smuggling, data theft and more. The evolution of under-vehicle threat detection started with manual inspection, which is still a common method used by many sensitive facilities today.
The first technological solutions brought to the world in the 80s were called UVIS (under-vehicle inspection systems), which were handheld devices helping the guard or operator to get a proper image of the undercarriage. While this was of great help at the time, it is understood that the human eye has its constraints in being able to see very small objects or modifications.
Vehicle surveillance systems
The next stage consisted of automated under-vehicle inspection systems (AUVIS), which usually provided a black and white, low-resolution image below after a vehicle stops above a device. This evolved into automatic recording of these images and comparison abilities (but only if a vehicle has been scanned before), also called automated under-vehicle surveillance systems (AUVSS).
The most recent developments include providing the ability of intelligent vehicle screening to automatically detect any threat or anomaly on the first pass, within seconds and with no need for image comparison with the vehicle before. Whether a bus, truck or private vehicle, artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms know how to divide a vehicle into its different parts and understand if there is a difference, addition or anomaly versus the original, non-modified vehicle.
Purchasing the right product
It is very important that once the buyer make a purchasing decision for their organisation, or if they are a security integrator company, that they buy a scanner that has the right hardware specs and durability while also possessing actual automatic technological ability to detect these kinds of threats on the first pass.
What are the Main Things to Look out for?
- Durable hardware that has an IP54 or IP68 rating and can work in the toughest weather conditions like snow or extreme humidity
- High-resolution cameras that can provide a crisp and colourful image which the software can zoom in to
- An option to compare vehicles if they have driven over the system more than once to check for any differences. This can be done using a licence plate detector, or from a “Vehicle Unique ID,” which is created by the system
- An ability to detect any threats or illicit materials automatically and on the first pass, even without having seen the vehicle ever before
Technological solutions
When planning the access points to the facility, make sure the buyer take into account technological solutions which can save lives, reduce costs and waiting times, and ensure the safety of everyone involved.