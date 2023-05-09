Userful™, a provider of solutions for core enterprise operations, has announced that the new Userful Infinity Platform™ will harness the advanced capabilities of NVIDIA GPUs to improve the performance and functionality of its platform.

The Infinity Platform is Userful’s latest offering, a revolutionary new solution that combines audio-visual (AV) enterprise services with machine learning, computer vision, and advanced computing. This platform is capable of handling a wide range of applications, from advanced data analytics and AI-driven insights to control room operations, digital signage, immersive experiences, video walls, and local and remote operator consoles.

By collaborating with NVIDIA, Userful plans to take the Infinity Platform to the next level, giving users even more power, flexibility, and performance.

NVIDIA’s advanced products

Userful Infinity Platform delivers real-time and proactive insights and helps to improve efficiency

Userful’s collaboration with NVIDIA will involve aligning NVIDIA’s advanced products for GPUs with Userful’s future platform roadmap. This will result in a more powerful and comprehensive solution that can handle even the most complex AV and data processing tasks.

Using NVIDIA GPUs, the Userful Infinity Platform will be able to deliver real-time and proactive insights and help businesses improve their operational efficiency and productivity.

The Infinity Platform will soon be available to customers worldwide, and the collaboration with NVIDIA is a significant step towards creating a platform that can deliver real value to businesses across the globe. By combining Userful’s expertise in enterprise AV and video wall systems with powerful NVIDIA GPUs, this work is aimed at revolutionising the way businesses approach AV, data processing, and decision-making.

Author's quote

“Userful is excited to collaborate with NVIDIA to enhance our Infinity Platform,” said John Marshall, CEO of Userful, adding “Our efforts will enable Infinity to provide customers with an advanced, scalable, and versatile platform that can process and analyse data in real time. It’s a significant milestone for Userful as we continue to expand our platform capabilities and offer businesses an innovative and cutting-edge solution for enhancing their AV and decision-making processes.”

Userful’s collaboration with NVIDIA is a testament to the power of innovation, and paves a potential path to revolutionise the use of AV within IT for a brighter future.