Userful Corporation, the provider of the foremost software-defined AV-over-IP platform for the enterprise, announces the release of a new corporate signage application as a part of its award-winning Visual Networking Platform—Userful Emerald Signage.
The Emerald Signage application sits at the front-end of the Visual Networking Platform and enables corporate end-users—from the heads of HR departments to communications managers or administrative staff—to easily author, deploy and manage the content on signage displays anywhere in the world.
Integration and Content Management System (CMS)
As part of Userful’s Visual Networking Platform, IT departments can easily integrate Userful Emerald Signage, along with any other visual applications and services, into its network infrastructure while maintaining administrative control, ensuring data privacy and network security.
Userful’s Visual Networking Platform gives the IT department the management tools and control it needs while Userful Emerald Signage delivers content creation and management capability to each individual department.
Emerald Signage features a native Content Management System (CMS) application, which simplifies the creation, management and display of content through a cloud-based intuitive interface, providing fully dynamic corporate digital signage on a global scale.
Authority Comment
Visual Networking Platform allows organisations to break down silos across departments “Emerald Signage is the first solution of its kind, and a breakthrough in the digital signage space.” says, John Marshall, CEO, Userful.
“As part of the Userful Visual Networking Platform, it allows organisations to break down silos across departments by unifying its corporate communications on a single platform, administered via its IT infrastructure, but deployed by each individual department, thus streamlining operations and facilitating better employee engagement through elite visual communications.”
Key features
- Canvas Content Creator: easily create custom posters and signage layouts from over 400 templates, and combine images, videos and widgets in a single view. Includes QR Code Generator, enabling touchless interactivity.
- Role-Based Permissions & Access Control: gives administrators full control over who is allowed to deploy and manage content.
- One-Click App Integration: include widgets and apps to canvases—including YouTube, Twitter, Weather, RSS, News, and more.
- Global Management: Provision, manage and monitor displays or video walls anywhere in the world through the cloud.
- Any source, anywhere, any time: provides multiple ways to stream content onto any screen, including secure local HDMI sources, VNC and RDP.
- Integrated into Userful's platform: deploy using on-premise and cloud or hybrid infrastructure with commercially available, off-the-shelf-hardware ensuring maximum flexibility and reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).
Whether it’s used for corporate messaging, employee recognition, driving brand awareness, or increasing cooperation and transparency, Userful Emerald Signage is easy to deploy, manage and support.