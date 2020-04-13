Download PDF version
uSecureProp LLC wants to make security monitoring companies a thing of the past. The Jacksonville-based company recently received a U.S. patent for a simple and elegant self-monitoring solution that attaches to any existing home or business alarm system. It uses the customer’s own Wi-Fi to send security-related alerts directly to a smartphone.

Self-monitoring solution

This process eliminates the need for an alarm monitoring company, which is nothing but a middleman, by performing this function without monthly or annual fees. Considering the fact that most U.S. home-owners pay, on average, about US$ 35 monthly for alarm service, uSecureProp notes its device will pay for itself in less than 3 months. This device has the potential to become a huge disruptor for the multibillion-dollar security monitoring business sector.

What do monitoring companies do when they receive an alarm? They call the first phone number associated with that customer. This process typically takes up to a minute. uSecure’s approach practically eliminates any delay by immediately pushing an alert to one or more selected mobile phones. These alerts are typically received within 1-2 seconds. Users also have the option to receive notifications as text or email messages.

uSecureProp app

When a registered smartphone receives an alert, the uSecureProp app launches, providing information about the alert, and presents a screen with shortcuts to call 911 and up to 3 predefined/stored numbers. An optional feature allows alerts to be sent to alternate recipients to serve as an escalation list. Escalated notifications would be sent if the primary recipient does not respond to the initial alert within a specified time. The app screen also provides a button that the primary user can press to send alerts out to the alternate number(s). 

The device is compatible with any existing security system, and the related mobile app for Android and iPhone is free

As one of the founders said, “Why pay a middleman?.” In the past 30-plus years, he realised that he has spent some US$ 15,000 on home alarm monitoring. During that time, he never experienced a break-in, but averaged 1 or 2 false alarms annually. In other words, those calls cost on average of about $250 per incident. 

This new product’s features include the ability to:

  • Be powered from the alarm panel battery
  • Monitor the customer’s Wi-Fi
  • Send a notification when Wi-Fi service is interrupted
  • Encrypt communication between the device and backend servers; send updates over the air via Wi-Fi
  • Auto-configure to the customer’s alarm panel

Compatible with home security systems

The device is compatible with any existing security system, and the related mobile app for Android and iPhone is free. The product is designed for anyone to install themselves, but there are plans to offer nationwide installation service as an option. Installation charges should be nominal since this device can be set up and connected to existing alarm systems in less than 10 minutes.

The device has passed beta testing and is now in production, with the product available soon. Watch also for the next generation of this product, a patented, free-standing, portable, plug-and-play unit, called uSecureHome, for use in apartments, condominiums and even in hotel rooms when you travel. That model will be available in the third quarter of 2020.

