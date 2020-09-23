March Networks, a globally renowned company in video security and video-based business intelligence solutions, is proud to announce that one of the world’s largest oil companies will deploy its cloud-based Searchlight solution at more than 300 c-store locations.
The Fortune 500 Company is currently rolling out March Networks Searchlight for Retail as a Service at all of its U.S. corporate-owned stores. The company’s branded fuel products are sold at nearly 8,000 service stations in the U.S., providing a future platform for March Networks to continue to grow its c-store customer base.
Cloud-based Searchlight solution
By choosing March Networks’ cloud-based Searchlight, the oil company can deploy a powerful loss prevention and data analytics solution in a shorter timeframe and with less upfront cost than a traditional video surveillance deployment.
The subscription-based service, combining high-definition video, transaction data and analytics, is managed by March Networks from its secure Network Operations Centre (NOC). This eliminates the need for the company to purchase and maintain servers within its own IT infrastructure, and leaves it free to focus on its business, while March Networks handles all the software upgrades and maintenance of the application.
With the addition of the oil company, nearly 15,000 business locations worldwide are now using the March Networks Searchlight solution.
Security and transformational business insights
“Leading banks, retailers and restaurant chains are choosing March Networks Searchlight for its unique ability to deliver both security and transformational business insights,” said Peter Strom, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), March Networks.
He adds, “Organisations can not only reduce theft, fraud and shrink, but gather operational and business intelligence to boost performance and profitability. By offering Searchlight’s video insights in a monthly subscription model, March Networks is meeting increased demand for cloud-based video surveillance-as-a-service (VSaaS), and rapidly growing the services part of our business.”
Convenient managed services
Searchlight for Retail as a Service includes March Networks’ convenient managed services, where trained professionals monitor each customer’s video network system health and performance, ensuring maximum uptime.
Using the March Networks Insight platform, customers gain access to their network information, including device health and warranty information, through a secure web browser. Searchlight and Insight are part of the oil company’s complete end-to-end solution.
Command Enterprise Software
The end-to-end solution also includes March Networks’ highly reliable hybrid recorders, supporting analog and IP cameras, its Command Enterprise Software for advanced system management and administration, and its SE2 and SE4 Series IP Cameras for crystal-clear video capture.
March Networks is partnering with NAVCO, a national electronic security systems integrator and long-time March Networks Certified Solution Partner (CSP), to complete the company’s deployment and provide seamless support for the solution moving forward.