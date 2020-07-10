ASIS International, the globally renowned association for security management professionals, has announced that General Stan McChrystal, US Army (RET), will present a Global Security Exchange Plus (GSX+) keynote address on Military & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at GSX+. The presentation, titled Leading in a New World, will take place on Wednesday, 23 September.
Global Security Exchange Plus
“GSX+ offers a unique opportunity to share the insights and guidance from global thought leaders,” said Godfried Hendriks, CPP, 2020 President, ASIS International, adding “We are thrilled to have General McChrystal on our lineup to share his insights on leadership in an ever-changing global landscape on Military & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at GSX+.”
A retired four-star general, McChrystal is the former commander of US and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan and the former commander of the nation’s premier military counter-terrorism force, Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). He is best known for developing and implementing a comprehensive counterinsurgency strategy in Afghanistan, and for creating a cohesive counter-terrorism organisation that revolutionised the interagency operating culture.
Crisis management and strategic operations
McChrystal will provide practical and actionable guidance on what it takes to lead in a rapidly shifting world landscape
In his GSX+ presentation, highlighting lessons from his crisis management and strategic operations playbook, McChrystal will provide practical and actionable guidance on what it takes to lead successfully in a rapidly shifting world landscape.
In this insightful keynote, he will address such key leadership principles as transparency and inclusion, leveraging the power of teams through relationships, leading by influence, relentless mission focus, and sharing a clear vision with everyone who must execute against it, all against the shifting backdrop of the ever-evolving remote workplace.
Military services veteran
Throughout his military career, he commanded a number of elite organisations, including the 75th Ranger Regiment. After 9/11 until his retirement in 2010, he spent more than 6 years deployed to combat in a variety of leadership positions.
In June 2009, the President of the United States and the Secretary General of NATO appointed him to be the Commander of US Forces Afghanistan and NATO ISAF. His command included more than 150,000 troops from 45 allied countries. On 1 August 2010 he retired from the US Army.
Military & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
He is the New York Times bestselling author of My Share of the Task, Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World, and Leaders: Myth and Reality. A passionate advocate for national service and veterans’ issues, McChrystal is the Chair of the Board of Service Year Alliance. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the Naval War College.
GSX+ is a new online experience that delivers the industry-renowned education sessions, robust marketplace, and unique peer-to-peer networking opportunities that security professionals have come to expect from the live GSX event. During Military & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, all military, law enforcement, and first responders receive free one-day admission to GSX+.