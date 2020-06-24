Founded in 1988 in Franqueville Saint Pierre, close to Rouen, France, SYNCHRONIC develop and produce solutions intended for all types of sites requiring protection of goods and people, such as banks, local authorities and more generally industrial, commercial or administrative sites. The company has 6 agencies to cover the French territory and is present worldwide mainly in French-speaking African and north African countries. SYNCHRONIC employs 60 people and achieved a turnover of 10.50M€ in 2019.
“With this acquisition, the group strengthens its tertiary sector, already made up of CASTEL and MWS, and consolidates its position as a provider in access management and security for buildings”, confirms Philippe Mallard, Managing Director of the URMET France Group.
URMET Connected buildings solution provider
A player in the fields of intercom, access control, home automation and, more broadly, connected building, the URMET France Group has experienced steady and uninterrupted growth in turnover.
”The strength of the Group is to cover all the segments of the market chain (professional distribution, installers, general distribution…), to be multi-skilled, with an alliance of companies each expert in their fields. Like everyone, we are impacted by the health and economic crisis of COVID-19. However, we believe it is essential to continue our development in order to prepare for tomorrow“, continues Philippe Mallard.
"The merger with SYNCHRONIC constitutes a great opportunity, their access control solutions, and in particular XSecur’ which obtained CSPN certification from ANSSI, will complement those offered by CASTEL", specifies Ali Mahmoud, Operations Manager of CASTEL and head of the group's tertiary division.
Company’s presence in Europe
“This acquisition is also part of the group’s innovation strategy. Synergies, particularly in development, will benefit all companies in both tertiary and residential sectors, and will allow us to provide ever more efficient, competitive and innovative solutions in a constantly moving sector”, said Pascal Perrin, Operations Manager of URMET France and head of the group's residential division.
SYNCHRONIC will also benefit from CASTEL's export presence, particularly in Europe (Belgium, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, subsidiary in the United Kingdom), Russia, Australia, Middle East ..., and more widely of the international influence of the URMET Group.
"The integration of SYNCHRONIC within a solid group in constant growth for 20 years and orientated to the international market, allows us to ensure the pursuit of our development. The complementarities between the different companies in the group will also create a new dynamic for our customers and our teams”, say Vincent Molina and Nicolas Bignard, co-managing directors of SYNCHRONIC.