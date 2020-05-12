Union Community Co. Ltd. has newly developed its iris recognition terminals (UBio-X Iris) that can recognise IRIS at a distance of 50cm. Sales are expected to increase this year with the launch of contactless new products such as face recognition devices.
Amid the on-going COVID-19 crisis, the demand for the non-contact biometric method is growing popular and biometric recognition solutions firm, Union Community has announced to launch an iris recognition system on the 12th of May, 2020.
UBio-X Iris, iris recognition system
Union Community's iris recognition system "UBio-X Iris" is equipped with an auto tilting function, which automatically finds iris at a distance of up to 50 cm and quickly authenticates it.
It is expected that it will be spotlighted in medical facilities, airports, and commercial facilities where there is a high risk of infection due to the large floating population by eliminating the rejection of the iris scanner.
Multimodal iris and fingerprint recognition
In particular, security and convenience have been further strengthened with the "multimodal type" product, which enables not only iris authentication but also the multi-modal authentication of iris and fingerprints, to differentiate it from existing companies’ products.
It is also equipped with a high-performance iris recognition algorithm that enables 20,000 iris authentications within a second.
Contactless biometric recognition solutions
As the demand for contactless biometric recognition has expanded in the global market, Union Community expects a significant increase in sales with the launch of the iris recognition system this year.
There has been a steady request for iris products in major exporting areas such as the Middle East Region. Unlike facial recognition, the introduction of an iris recognition system is accelerating, focusing on public institutions and others, given that recognition can be accurate and fast even if using hijab.
Rising demand for iris-recognition products
In addition, in case of iris distinction, even twins are also knowledgeable and even after plastic surgery, there is no problem with authentication.
Union Community is planning to speed up the release of iris-recognition products, which were scheduled to be released in the second half of this year, and strengthen its promotion.
Biometric recognition systems
Shin Yo-sik (Yoshik Shin), CEO of Union Community, said, "Based on our know-how that has been developing and selling biometric recognition systems for the past 20 years, we have established an integrated biometric recognition system that encompasses iris, face, and fingerprints as of this year.”
Shin Yo-sik adds, “We will expand our demand for non-contact products around the world and plan to increase sales by strengthening non-face-face-face-face biometric products and security solutions."