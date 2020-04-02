UNION COMMUNITY Co. Ltd., a globally renowned biometrics technology company listed on KOSDAQ, has announced that the contactless biometric products such as the face and iris recognition have increased its export rates since the COVID-19 spreading rapidly around the world.
More specifically, UNION COMMUNITY said both inquiries and sales of face and iris recognition products had been rapidly increased significantly in the export area of the Middle East since February.
Contactless security systems
Nowadays, as the spread of the COVID-19, which has increased with more than 20,000 infected people in the Middle East, demand for contactless security systems is expected to continue in the second quarter.
Egyptian government makes efforts to replace its attendance system with face recognition terminal to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Orders and sales are highly increasing by over 400% compared to the first half of the previous year. Saudi Arabia exceeded last year's quarterly order rate in March. Sales expectations are to be over 200% in the second quarter of this year while attention and inquiries about face recognition products have been on the rise owing to COVID-19.
Iris recognition products
Along with significant growth of facial recognition product sales, Iris recognition products have drawn a huge increase due to its cultural (hijabi) match with Middle East cultures for countries such as Qatar.
UNION COMMUNITY plans to advance the release of iris-recognition products, which were scheduled to be released in the second half of the year. It plans to accelerate the advance pre-promotion of new face-recognition products that are scheduled to be released in the first half of the year.
UBio-X Pro2 deep learning facial recognition
UBio-X Pro2 is equipped with a deep learning algorithm and recognises faces at a distance of up to 3 meters. It supports cutting edge biometric techs (Face & fingerprint access control, time and attendance) aligned with liveness detection and anti-spoofing function. It is expected to cover a large area including airports, offices, construction sites, home security and more.
UNION COMMUNITY CEO, Yoshik Shin said, “In terms of hygiene and convenience, contactless biometric products are highly preferred. Recently, sales in the Middle East and Asia have been increasing along with the COVID-19 issue and this trend of increasing demand for contactless products is expected to expand worldwide. To pave the way for the upcoming trend, we are planning to advance the sales by accelerating the development of new products and activating promotions.”