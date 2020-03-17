Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS), the global video wall and visual display providers, has expanded into a new HQ and demo facility in response to customer demand. The facility, close to the M65 near Burnley and in walking distance of the rail network, provides a larger, upgraded showcase for UVS and its technology partners’ integrated solutions.
Security system integrators
Since opening the new location last month, UVS has already had a record number of visitors, including police forces, security system integrators and video management solution manufacturers. UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said: “People have been very keen to discuss integration to UVS video wall solutions and various end users have been looking to understand how video wall technology, or an upgrade to their existing systems, can assist them in their operations.”
“The facility is available to all our manufacturing partners and system integration partners, and to their end clients, to enable us to provide independent, expert advice in a stress free, neutral and objective environment.”
Integrated video management systems
Technology which visitors can see in operation includes video wall solutions, displays, video wall controllers, control software, integrated VMS (video management systems for security applications) AV over IP and KVM remote access options. Professional Audio Visual and Digital Signage options are also on show for evaluation at the new facility, which is at the Business First Burnley Business Centre.
UVS provides video wall displays and audio visual solutions to a range of clients across the UK and the rest of the world. It is led by four senior colleagues who, between them, have more than 70 years’ combined Audio Visual, Control Room and Visual Solutions experience. It has also opened a new London demonstration venue at Woburn Place, a short walk from Euston Station, to cope with increased demand for its technology.