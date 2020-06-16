Video wall and visual display providers Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) has seen a 10 per cent rise in the official quotations and detailed system proposals it has been asked to supply, despite the coronavirus lockdown.
UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said the increase, compared to the same period in 2019, was as a direct result of the full suite of remote access and online demonstration services which it launched at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
UVS remote demonstration facility
He said that the new way of working was already starting to translate into firm orders for a wide range of its products. These include a substantial order for a large UVS Lucidity video wall controller solution for a council CCTV project, where the final demonstration to the client was made at the start of lockdown using the UVS remote demonstration facility.Contracts also included eight new or renewed annual maintenance contracts for critical infrastructure or critical security sites
Demonstrated the usefulness and effectiveness of the investment we made in the remote demonstration facility. Steve Murphy said: “During the ‘lockdown’ period from March 23 to May 31, UVS official quotations and detailed system proposals were 10% up in overall total project value against the same period last year.”
“This has demonstrated the usefulness and effectiveness of the investment we made in the remote demonstration facility and the benefit it has brought to our clients, both integration partners and their end clients.”
Video wall projects physical delivery
During the lockdown period, UVS has continued to physically deliver major critical control room video wall projects, in strict accordance with all government and its own health and safety experts’ guidelines.
These include:
- 24x 55-inch video wall system and Lucidity video wall controller for critical high-security project
- 16x 49-inch video wall system and video wall controller for critical high-security project
- 65-inch 4K screens for high security prison project
- Shipping a Lucidity controller for control room project to Vietnam and providing detailed remote, online product training to Vietnamese partner
The remote access and online demonstration services, based from UVS’ new HQ in Burnley, are designed to provide peace of mind and support for key operational video wall technology.
Remote Services by UVS
The suite of remote services offered by UVS includes:
- Remote diagnostics and remote maintenance for UVS video wall technology which can offer quick analysis and resolution for most issues.
- UVS engineers using remote connection software, which is fully encrypted and which the client has control over, to carry out maintenance.
- For sites where the video wall controller does not normally have an internet connection, UVS is offering to supply a 4G data dongle as part of the contract (managed and paid for by UVS) to allow clients to give internet access as required.
- Assisting clients with reduced cost annual maintenance contracts.
- A live online demonstration facility to provide full video wall technology evaluations for partners and their clients who are in lockdown or self-isolation
Technology visibility for visitors
Technology which visitors can see in operation includes video wall solutions, displays, video wall controllers, control software, digital signage, integrated VMS (video management systems for security applications) AV over IP and KVM remote access options.
UVS provides video wall displays and audio visual solutions to clients across the UK and the rest of the world.
It is led by four senior colleagues who, between them, have more than 70 years’ combined Audio Visual, Control Room and Visual Solutions experience. It has also opened a new London demonstration venue at Woburn Place, a short walk from Euston Station.