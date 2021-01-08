Globally renowned security video wall technology and audio visual solutions expert, Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) has announced that the company has secured its first contract in Poland, as part of a concerted sales drive across Central and Eastern Europe.
The project deal, for a client in the energy sector, is to supply a control room with UVS Lucidity video wall controller technology. This deal takes the number of countries where Ultimate Visual Solutions has worked in or supplied equipment to 17 in the last two years.
UVS Lucidity video wall controller technology
The contract is the result of detailed online demonstrations of the UVS Lucidity video wall controller technology
The contract is the result of detailed online demonstrations of the UVS Lucidity video wall controller technology during lockdown, to a client brought to UVS by the audio-visual distributor, Business International Group. The AV distributor, based in Warsaw, Poland provides professional solutions, devices and audio-visual accessories to a wide range of clients.
UVS technology will be at the heart of a new operations centre, where it will be providing the monitoring of key Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems and other critical data.
Monitoring of SCADA systems and critical data
Business International Group was introduced to Ultimate Visual Solutions by Pawel Religa, the UVS representative in Central and Eastern Europe, who was recruited to take advantage of the region’s fast-growing audio-visual markets.
He was given technical support by UVS’s certified and authorised Eastern Europe pre-sale and after-sale service support partner, Robert Chlebowski of SIGE Poland. Pawel Religa has a wealth of experience in the AV sector, with previous employers including, Edbak (EDBAK Sp. Zo.o.). He is focusing on Russia, Poland and other key parts of the European mainland.
Live demonstrations of UVS technology
Pawel Religa commented, “The fact that Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) were able to provide Business International Group and their end client with very specific online live demonstrations and evaluations of the proposed UVS technology, and using the exact same SCADA application as the end client has implemented, convinced the end client that it was providing the correct solution.”
Pawel further adds, “Ultimate Visual Solutions support during the sales, procurement and installation cycle has been excellent and Business Group are looking forward to a long term business relationship.”
UVS remote services suite
Ultimate Visual Solutions launched a suite of remote services, including a live online demonstration facility
Earlier this year, Ultimate Visual Solutions launched a suite of remote services, including a live online demonstration facility, in order to provide full video wall technology evaluations for partners and their clients, even in lockdown or self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Murphy, Managing Director of Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS), which is based in the Business First - Burnley Business Centre, said “This contract is the first to come as a result of the many proposals we have been doing during lockdown for Business International Group in Poland, which have benefitted greatly from our ability to provide online demonstrations.”
Video wall displays and AV solutions provider
Steve Murphy adds, “The investment we made at the beginning of 2020 in our remote demonstration and remote support capability is proving invaluable and has contributed to a very strong finish to 2020.”
Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS), which has its headquarters at the Business First - Burnley Business Centre in Burnley, United Kingdom, provides video wall displays and audio visual solutions to a range of clients across the UK and the rest of the world. It changed its name from eyevis UK in September 2018, following the acquisition of eyevis GmbH by the Leyard Group.