Video wall and visual display experts, Ultimate Visual Solutions (UVS) is to continue with its remote access and online demonstration policy, after the new way of working saw the business grow, during the lockdown.
The innovative methods will combine with more traditional meetings and demos when required, once the UK Government’s COVID-19 roadmap allows.
Full suite of remote access services
Ultimate Video Solutions (UVS) launched a full suite of remote access and online demonstration services to help security sector clients, at the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, UVS saw a 10 per cent rise in the official quotations and detailed system proposals it was being asked to supply.
UVS Managing Director Steve Murphy said, “We are actually performing better year-on-year, the business that we are getting through online demos is incredible and we have secured some of the biggest contracts in the company’s history.”
Adapting and finding new ways of working
Steve stated, “There will always be a place for face-to-face meetings and demos when it suits the client, but it goes without saying that the technology sector should be at the forefront of adapting and finding new ways of working.”
He further said, “There is no doubt that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak changed the way we worked in the short term, but many of these changes have worked so well that they will now become part of the norm for the long term.”
Facilitating more remote working and monitoring
Steve adds, “What we are now seeing in our control room installations is the need to make data that is available for display on video walls in one location also available to share with other associated locations.”
We have seen a huge increase in the number of online demonstrations of our video wall technology"
“We believe there will be an increased demand for this functionality post COVID-19, to facilitate more remote working and monitoring. We have seen a huge increase in the number of online demonstrations of our video wall technology. The clients have agreed it provides a very powerful evaluation of the benefits it provides.”
Support for key operational video wall technology
The services, based from the UVS HQ in the Burnley First – Burnley Business Centre, are designed to provide peace of mind and support for key operational video wall technology.
The suite of remote services offered by UVS includes:
- Remote diagnostics and remote maintenance for UVS video wall technology, which can offer quick analysis and resolution for most issues.
- UVS engineers using remote connection software, which is fully encrypted and which the client has control over, to carry out maintenance.
- For sites where the video wall controller does not normally have an internet connection, UVS is offering to supply a 4G data dongle, as part of the contract (managed and paid for by UVS) to allow clients to give internet access as required.
- Assisting clients with reduced cost annual maintenance contracts.
- A live online demonstration facility to provide full video wall technology evaluations for partners and their clients, who are in lockdown or self-isolation.
Video wall displays and AV solutions
Technology which visitors can see in operation includes video wall solutions, displays, video wall controllers, control software, integrated VMS (video management systems for security applications) AV over IP and KVM remote access options.
Ultimate Video Solutions (UVS) provides video wall displays and audio visual solutions to a range of clients across the United Kingdom and the rest of the world. It is led by four senior colleagues who, between them, have more than 70 years’ combined experience in the fields of Audio Visual, Control Room and Visual Solutions.