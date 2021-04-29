Johnson Controls, a smart, healthy, and sustainable building, and architect of the OpenBlue digital platforms has announced the introduction of eight additions to its popular Tyco Illustra Flex camera series.
High performance and safety
With enhanced image processing, improved low-light capability, and secure boot protection against cyber-attacks, the new NDAA compliant Illustra Flex Gen3 cameras are designed to provide high performance, cost-effective solutions for virtually any video surveillance application.
The Illustra Flex Gen3 is capable of connecting into the Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform, a complete suite of connected solutions for sustainability, new healthy occupant experiences, and safety and security solutions.
Different models of camera
With a small footprint, the aesthetically attractive Illustra Flex Gen3 cameras provide a choice of bullet, indoor mini-dome, outdoor mini-dome, and compact camera formats.
The new 3MP models will supersede existing Gen2 3-MP Illustra Flex cameras.
Advanced camera features
The 8MP (4K) models, which feature a built-in suite of intelligent video analytics for enhanced situational awareness and faster response, as well as facilitate exception reporting, complement 4K Flex Gen2 cameras.
The external cameras are equipped with built-in adaptive IR illuminators which enable them to capture crisp, clear images day or night, regardless of lighting conditions, up to a distance of 40 meters, while the compact cameras IR illuminators are effective up to 15 meters.