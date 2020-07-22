Download PDF version
Most companies around the world are facing a new reality because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safety first, and the need for solutions that help companies re-open and remain safe is bigger than ever, especially for companies with a large number of firstline workers that are exposed to higher levels of risk. Turnpike’s wearable platform turns real-time data and machine learning into a concrete superpower.

The solution provides managers and frontline staff a direct access to actionable information that enables improved safety and service levels. This Swedish innovation empowers co-workers to keep their social distancing at work, keep hygiene protocols, and advises them to stay away from exposed areas of risk, among many other accessible features.

Cloud solution

Turnpike’s cloud services collect signals and keep the firstline workers updated with relevant information

The cloud solution, together with selected wearables, helps the firstline workers to understand the context of their working environment and enables them with intuitive tools to communicate with colleagues on the floor, warehouse and back-office. Empowering the firstline workers to stay safe and secure when delivering exceptional customer service.

"We can provide the right data at the right time, in real-time, and to your wrist”, says Henrik Dimander, CTO at Turnpike Group. By using Azure IoT, Turnpike’s cloud services collect signals from the physical world and keep the firstline workers updated with relevant information.

Access control

The use of Azure IoT also enables Turnpike to interact with existing sensors such as smart cameras or wireless buttons in a secure and quick way. The integration with Microsoft Teams able automated flows with real-time or scheduled communication and extends the reach of Teams to include the firstline workers. Apart from pure safety features it also includes messaging, access control, task management, shift scheduling among other features.

“Our mission is to empower firstline workers with actionable info the very moment they need to know without disturbing them”, says Carl Norberg, Co-Founder of Turnpike Group.

