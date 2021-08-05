TRENDnet Inc. (TRENDnet), a globally renowned company in reliable SMB and consumer networking, and surveillance solutions, has announced the introduction of TRENDnet Hive, an advanced network cloud manager that is designed to save users on both - cost and time, by simplifying and centralising network management and monitoring.
Easy remote access
Hassle-free remote access and management is made possible with TRENDnet’s reliable cloud service (and free mobile companion app, which is coming out near the end of the year), with no personal cloud or server required.
TRENDnet Hive is also easily scalable for future expansions and upgrades
Users can receive intuitive alerts and critical notifications to network issues, allowing them to troubleshoot any issues immediately, before simple issues turn into more critical problems. No special apps are required and users can use a web browser, in order to easily manage multiple networks. TRENDnet Hive is also easily scalable for future expansions and upgrades.
TRENDnet Hive
As part of the software development process, TRENDnet conducted preliminary tests with key industry partners to gain valuable user insight, in order to develop and deliver the best network management solution possible.
All preliminary tests show that TRENDnet Hive delivers an overall positive experience. Users stated that TRENDnet Hive is easy-to-use, intuitive, and an extremely helpful tool for network management.
Centralised and remote network management
“Remote work has become an essential necessity these days. Network admins and integrators are faced with these new obstacles, but maintaining networks from afar will forever remain an essential function, as we build a new future of managed devices,” said Evan Davis, Senior Manager of Solutions Engineering at TRENDnet.
Evan Davis adds, “TRENDnet’s Hive solution allows users to take their network with them on the road, no matter where they are. Managing the network remotely with TRENDnet Hive will allow users immediate access to all the data they need.”
Compatible with select TRENDnet networking hardware
TRENDnet Hive is compatible with select business-class TRENDnet networking hardware. The Hive system launches with support for select TRENDnet Web Smart Switches and PoE Web Smart Switches, and later this year, multi-gigabit Web Smart Switches and multi-gigabit PoE Web Smart Switches will also be supported.
If a user already owns a Hive compatible TRENDnet switch, a free firmware upgrade will allow the user access to TRENDnet Hive. In the future, TRENDnet plans to add Hive support for wireless access points, routers, industrial switches, and other networking solutions.
TRENDnet Hive Premium and Hive Pro options
TRENDnet Hive will be offered with two plan options. TRENDnet Hive Premium is designed for the end user and is available for purchase now for a nominal annual fee per device. TRENDnet Hive Pro is designed for integrators, installers, and other partners; partners will need to contact an authorized TRENDnet distributor directly for pricing.
TRENDnet Hive Premium offers the following features:
- Overview of devices, clients, and system logs
- Manage system settings, documentation, logs, and debugging
- Set notifications and e-mail alerts
- Centralised firmware management
- View user and traffic statistics, and device lists
- Device analysis, such as memory, CPU, PoE usage
- Real-time network diagnosis and testing tools
- Set and manage device configurations
- Cost: $10 USD per device per year
TRENDnet Hive Pro provides many features, such as:
- All features in TRENDnet Hive Premium
- Google Maps location tracking
- Multi-tenancy creation
- Monitoring and advanced management
- Detailed reporting tools
- Multi-user roles and permissions
- Potential to earn RMR
- Cost: Contact a local authorised TRENDnet distributor