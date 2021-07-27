Traka is attending The Security Event 2021, to showcase its latest intelligent solutions in key and equipment management, together with powerful integration capability to improve sector productivity, security and accountability.
TrakaWEB software
On stand 3a/H50, Traka will be presenting its latest generation TrakaWEB software, offering remote administration with the benefits of faulty item exchange, curfew and fleet management, together with full audit control capability. It can be recorded with instant email notifications linked to specific item movements.
Traka will also be highlighting its online access and integration with business systems, to present increased efficiency, resource and significant cost savings, without compromising on safety or security.
Smart integration solutions
Steve Bumphrey, Traka UK Managing Director, stated “Every sector has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and as we continue on the road to recovery, we are now more dependent on technology than ever before. We all must re-evaluate processes and ensure they are the most efficient and effective strategies in place to deliver essential services.”
He adds, “The Security Event is the perfect opportunity to show how our latest solutions can support this objective. This is not only to demonstrate how our technical innovations such as TrakaWEB can offer powerful user functionality but also show how our systems with the latest integration can assist with access control. Combined, this offers customers smart solutions to keep control of valuable keys and equipment.”
Specialist modular lockers and tablet locker system
On the stand at The Security Event 2021, visitors will be able to see live demonstrations of Traka’s latest system offerings, including specialist modular lockers. These modular lockers can be created as bespoke in design, to manage equipment from warehouse devices, to keep operators moving or even provide intelligent access to critical medication in hospital, where it is estimated a nurse spends an hour a day managing keys when he/she could be looking after people.
Traka’s dedicated tablet locker system will be used as a part of a dedicated integration zone, showcasing the company’s ability to meet customer needs for a seamless security management system. Traka’s innovative key management portfolio, including scalable L-Touch and S-Touch solutions, offers simple ways to control keys and manage different facilities, including full and compliant audit trail capability of keys and users.
The Security Event 2021
Steve Bumphrey said, “The Security Event presents a long awaited chance for Traka to demonstrate its scalable solutions, and show our support for organisations looking to make sure keys and essential equipment are always ready to use by authorised personnel. With assets processed faster and more productively, teams within all sectors can confidently implement new and assured experiences for the people they serve.”
For more information on Traka or its product range, please visit stand 3aA/H50 at The Security Event 2021, taking place from September 7 - 9, 2021 at The NEC Birmingham, in Birmingham, United Kingdom.