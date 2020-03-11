Download PDF version
Related Links

Cyber security specialists and decision makers from all over Europe gathered to Helsinki, Finland on 13th of February to discuss what the new 5G technology means to cyber security, digital infrastructure and user-centric services. Forum’s keynote speakers included leading global experts of the field such as Jakub Boratyński from the European Commission, Steve Purser from ENISA and Timo Harakka, Finland’s Minister of Transport and Communications.

Reasonably priced connections

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom, and The National Cyber Security Centre Finland operating as part of Traficom arranged the event. Traficom is a modern wide-scoped agency, which promotes the transport system and traffic safety, and boosts digitalisation and trusted digital services. Traficom supports sustainable development and ensures that everyone in Finland has access to high quality, secure and reasonably priced communications connections and services.

Changing the future of the society starts from vision and courage, and it starts today"

Safeguarding the future digital society and working on 5G cybersecurity form one essential part of Traficom's cutting-edge future-oriented work on improving via innovation. It focuses on the phenomena of the digital society, seeks solutions, builds networks and helps companies and other authorities to prepare for the future. "Changing the future of the society starts from vision and courage, and it starts today", says Kirsi Karlamaa, the Director-General of Traficom.

Fifth-generation wireless communication technology

The forum was preceded by the world’s first open 5G cyber security hackathon where 70 cyber security specialists and whitehat hackers from 15 different countries got a chance to test their skills on 5G technology provided by Ericsson, Nokia and Oulu University. Finland and Traficom as a visionary authority received praises for progressing and initiating the work focusing on 5G cyber security during Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2019.

Mr Jakub Boratyński, Head of Unit for Cybersecurity and Digital Privacy from the EU Commission presented the EU Toolbox for 5G cyber security and emphasised Finland´s proactive role in the EU work around 5G cyber security. This decade will see the expansion of 5G-based services and infrastructure, and cooperation between different players developing the fifth-generation wireless communication technology is essential.

Cyber security community

Focus on end-to-end thinking were recurring themes in the keynotes and presentations"

The first ever Leading Edge 5G Forum organised in Helsinki draw together companies, cyber security influencers and industry members, EU representatives and authorities, academics and members of the cyber security community to discuss the future opportunities and challenges concerning 5G.

"The Leading Edge 5G Forum indicated that there is a strong will within the community and industry to share experiences and discuss the future of 5G and cyber security. Going forward, Traficom will continue this cooperative work with all stakeholders and organise discussions where exchange of ideas is possible", says Kalle Luukkainen, the Deputy Director-General of The National Cyber Security Centre Finland.

Security and privacy risks

“We initiated this work but our vision is that going forward the cyber security hackathons and the Leading Edge 5G Forum could be a collaborative European wide activity. Therefore, we challenge all interested parties to get in touch with us and to join the effort of putting together the next cooperative actions and a cyber security hackathon in 2021. Our common aim is to safeguard the future digital society. Building digital trust globally, strengthening the existing ecosystem and focus on end-to-end thinking were recurring themes in the keynotes and presentations heard during the event.”

Forum speakers also emphasised that 5G is designed to be more secure than its predecessors and cyber security has received a massive focus in 5G’s development. However, there is work to be done as the diversity and volume of novel IoT devices and their control systems will continue to increase and pose a new kind of security and privacy risks and additional threat vectors as we move to 5G and beyond.

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Related videos

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution
Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai

Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai
Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

In case you missed it

IFSEC rescheduled to 8-10 September 2020 due to coronavirus fears
IFSEC rescheduled to 8-10 September 2020 due to coronavirus fears

IFSEC and co-located shows rescheduled to take place on 8–10 September 2020 at London ExCeL IFSEC 2020 and its co-located events, which were originally scheduled to be staged in May 2020, will now be held at ExCeL London on 8–10 September 2020. This rescheduling covers the following events: IFSEC International FIREX International Safety & Health Expo Facilities Show Intelligent Building Europe Workplace Wellbeing Show Counter Terror Expo, Ambition, Forensics Expo Europe, and World Counter Terror Congress (organised by Clarion) This decision has been made as a result of consultation with exhibitors and other stakeholders to determine the best outcome for all. We believe strongly that this new date benefits all our events and provides the best possible platform for both exhibitors and visitors to do business. All exhibition bookings and visitor pre-registrations for these events will be transferred automatically to the new dates and there will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks. Our aim is to facilitate a smooth transition to the new dates for all parties. Chris Edwards, Group Director, Informa Markets said: “We have been closely following developments since COVID–19 began spreading, and we have consistently been mindful of its potential impact on global events like ours. "By working closely with our venue partners ExCeL we have now been able to secure rescheduled dates for these events, which will now serve as an opportunity for our clients and exhibitors to regather in September —it gives the market time to recover as demand catches up.” Gerry Dunphy, Strategy Director of IFSEC International and FIREX International said:“In order to provide some much-needed clarity in this uncertain time, our events teams will be contacting exhibitors and partners to discuss the rescheduled dates, answer any enquiries, and to ensure we can deliver the same event experience as originally planned. "However, a series of events of this scale requires careful planning and organisation, so we ask for understanding in advance for any disruption this change may cause.” Another UK-based tradeshow The Security Event has also been postponed to September due to fears about the coronavirus.

The Security Event postponed to 22-23 September 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak
The Security Event postponed to 22-23 September 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Following the escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe, Nineteen Group have taken the decision to reschedule The Security Event, The Fire Safety Event, The Health and Safety Event and The Facilities Event to 22-23 September 2020. The company stated: “The decision has been taken in consideration of the recent spread of the virus, as well as the impact of current and likely future travel restrictions. Whilst government guidance has not restricted mass gatherings, we feel we need to uphold a duty-of-care to our community and have listened to our customers.” Record-breaking pre-registration “All four events are twice the size of last year, have exceeded their targets and even in the last weeks are enjoying record-breaking pre-registration, but we feel this new date will be safer and gives the market time to deal with these unprecedented circumstances. The NEC has worked hard to provide a slot in September to give the market clarity and provide an even larger visitor base to do business with.” Stand bookings and visitor registrations will be transferred to the new dates" “The location of the NEC provides the best location to create a truly national event for the security, fire, health and safety and facilities markets. Stand bookings and visitor registrations will be transferred to the new dates and our team began personally calling each customer on Monday to help them through this process. The new dateline also creates the opportunity to co-locate the existing series with one of Nineteen Group’s other event - The Emergency Services Show.” Creating unprecedented business opportunities The following events will co-locate: The Emergency Services Show The Fire Safety Event The Security Event The Health & Safety Event The Facilities Event Peter Jones, CEO of Nineteen Group said; "We have listened to the concerns of our customers regarding the escalation of Covid-19. Standing in their shoes, what is clear is we need to stand united with our community, and in a safe and responsible way, tackle the challenges that this virus brings.” “We’ve held off sending out a blanket communication until today to allow our team to personally call each exhibitor. Feedback from the industry has been extremely positive. We would like to thank all our exhibitors, stakeholders and visitors for their continued support. We are committed to creating unprecedented business opportunities for the markets we serve.” Another UK-based tradeshow IFSEC International has also been postponed to September due to fears about the coronavirus.

New HID Signo readers are open, connected and ‘future-proof’
New HID Signo readers are open, connected and ‘future-proof’

HID Global is introducing a new “flagship” line of access control readers as successors to the iCLASS line. The new HID Signo readers will support 15 different credentialing formats and communicate using the latest NFC (near field communication), BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and OSDP (Open Supervised Device Protocol) standards. HID Global says the new readers will simplify integration to more secure and mobile credentials.  HID Global has invested in a “future-proof” approach that both accommodates a variety of current market needs and can adapt to embrace new technologies as they come onto the market. The new line incorporates “all the hardware you need,” combining the capabilities of older generations of readers into a single product. Simplifying the choice of readers The new reader line seeks to simplify the choice of readers in a time when a variety of trends is complicating the access control market, from cloud systems to mobile access to identity management. “We are simplifying the way we bring our products to market, and baking it all into our readers,” says Harm Radstaak, HID Global Vice President and Managing Director. “If an installer takes a reader out of the box and mounts it on the wall, it just works.” We are simplifying the way we bring our products to market" In designing the product, HID sought feedback from channel partners, installers, consultants and end users on how the new readers would function. In addition, the company sought advice from architects on the design of the product. Aesthetics and industrial design elements were a priority because they ideally reflect the quality and “promise” of how the product will perform. Cybersecurity Cybersecurity is another emphasis. The readers store cryptographic keys and process cryptographic operations on certified EAL6+ secure element hardware, and custom authentication keys can be used for organisations who prefer that level of control. EAL6+ certification is a designation of the Evaluation Assurance Level of an IT product or system (the highest score is EAL7). Signo also includes a velocity checking feature designed to mitigate and thwart brute force attacks. “The new Signo line is a continuation of the journey we have been on,” says Radstaak. “It is the natural succession of what we have been doing for years, and it underlines our position in the market.”  By natively supporting mobile credentials, the new product line reinforces HID’s commitment to mobile systems, which the company first brought to market in 2014. Signo readers also include Enhanced Contactless polling to support mobile credentials in Apple Wallet. Addressing standards Embracing the OSDP standard, which was created in 2008, also addresses the growing customer need for bi-directional, secure communications. There is built-in support for OSDP Secure Channel as well as legacy Wiegand communication for organisations seeking to transition. Signo incorporates support for most credential technologies globally, including Seos, credentials with HID’s Secure Identity Object, and a variety of 125kHz legacy technologies such as Indala and Prox. The flexibility and openness of Signo is a response to the acceleration of new technologies entering the access control market. “If you look at new technologies in general, our market has been slow in adopting them,” says Radstaak. “However, with new entrants in the market, new technologies, new device manufacturers and artificial intelligence (AI), I believe the market is adopting new technologies much faster than before. Users are much savvier.” The consumer Administrators will be able to remotely configure and diagnose readers Radstaak says he expects market adoption of the new readers will be fast. “Customers have been waiting for this platform,” he says. “This has been a tremendous investment for HID Global, and it underlines our position in the market with its open platform, simplicity and future-proofing. We are prepared for whatever comes next technology-wise.” With Signo readers, administrators will be able to remotely configure and diagnose readers as well as monitor status through a centrally managed and connected reader ecosystem. As a member of the FiRA Consortium, HID Global has advocated bringing new technology to market based on the “fine ranging” capabilities of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, which has applications in detection of the precise location or presence of a connected device or object. It’s the kind of technology that Signo platform’s “future-proofing” approach is geared to accommodate. “As the capability unfolds, we will be there to adapt,” says Radstaak.

Featured white papers
Access control & intelligent vehicle screening

Access control & intelligent vehicle screening

Download
How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

Download
3 reasons to migrate to a new access control system

3 reasons to migrate to a new access control system

Download
ISC West
Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals

Genetec to host its first virtual tradeshow Connect’DX 2020 to connect with physical security professionals
IP audio and control innovator Barix opens Innovation Centre in Aveiro, Portugal

IP audio and control innovator Barix opens Innovation Centre in Aveiro, Portugal
Plymouth Rock to demonstrate its PRT X1 Drone and SS1 Shoe-Scanner at the ISC West 2020

Plymouth Rock to demonstrate its PRT X1 Drone and SS1 Shoe-Scanner at the ISC West 2020
More corporate news
ASSA ABLOY highlights importance of fire door inspections for schools and education institutes

ASSA ABLOY highlights importance of fire door inspections for schools and education institutes
Global technical body EMVCo supports security evaluation for IoT products

Global technical body EMVCo supports security evaluation for IoT products
Brivo enhances its smart building capabilities with the acquisition of Parakeet Technologies

Brivo enhances its smart building capabilities with the acquisition of Parakeet Technologies
Featured products
Dahua Technology 2MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Dahua Technology 2MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Climax X1 Alexa Built-in Alarm System

Climax X1 Alexa Built-in Alarm System
Dahua PTZ AI network camera

Dahua PTZ AI network camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy