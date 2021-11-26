Download PDF version Contact company
Retail Hub Solutions Ltd. is a subsidiary of Raymond Ltd. Retail Hub is engaged in sales of all Raymond brand like:

  • Raymond Premium Apparel
  • ColorPlus
  • Park Avenue
  • Parx
  • Makers
  • Notting Hill

Multi-location existence

Retail Hub required full HRIS and employee self-service module. Employee data collection was an issue due to the pan-India multi-location existence of the client. Employees were not getting payslips & Income tax reports on time.

This led to incomplete employee data collection and distribution. A large number of employee queries were unanswered each month. Retail Hub approached TopSource Worldwide to provide a comprehensive payroll solution that needed to be delivered on time, accurately, and also be able to respond to their growing needs.

Data fields editable

TopSource Worldwide helped the client by making data fields editable by employees themselves

TopSource Worldwide provided employee self-service through Portico that gave access to employees for their payslips and enabled them to make investment declarations online. The Payslip distribution took place through Portico to multiple locations. 24X7 secure access to payslips was provided by Portico from anywhere via the web.

TopSource Worldwide provided the solution for HRIS with Portico, which had the data storage functionality and client contact was able to generate reports at any point in time. TopSource Worldwide helped the client by making data fields editable by employees themselves. Thus, it helped the client to gather the HRIS data on time and accurately.

Facilitating internal reporting

Special reports such as MIS, CTC, and many more were provided to facilitate internal reporting for finance and HR functions. All queries related to HR and Payroll are now tracked through a web-based system and they have substantially reduced in number.

Retail Hub no longer spends time on administrative work and queries related to payroll. When necessary the HRIS data can be generated with a click of a button. They have eliminated the risk of issues caused due to employee dissatisfaction with payroll and are now getting their payroll reports on time. Online availability of information has assured Retail Hub employee satisfaction.

