Two of the world’s pioneering specialists in technologies that simplify and expedite the detection and management of fires will share a booth at FDIC International 2023 (24-29 April, Indianapolis), the globe’s biggest firefighting conference and exhibition.

From booth 443, Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection (Teledyne GFD) and Teledyne FLIR will provide a convenient one-stop-shop for those seeking class-leading fire detection solutions that protect citizens, assets, and crews from the dangers of fire.

wireless technology

Among the leading brands of Teledyne GFD is Teledyne Detcon, which has its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Cypress, Texas. The 31,527-square-foot plant manufactures more than 15,000 industry-leading gas detectors, control systems, and analysers every year.

The advanced site, which also specialises in wireless technology, is ISO9001-certified and carries accreditations to IECEx and Intertek, underpinning the company’s ‘manufactured in the US heritage, which stretches back 40 years to 1983.

portable and fixed gas detectors

At FDIC, Teledyne GFD will shine the spotlight on both its portable and fixed gas detectors.

PS200 multi-gas compliance monitor

The PS200 multi-gas compliance monitor, for example, combines quality, ruggedness, and advanced technology in a user-friendly portable gas monitor. It is compact, lightweight, water resistant, extremely robust, and certified to multiple international and regional standards.

The PS200 can measure any combination of LEL, O2, CO, and H2S, making it suitable for a wide range of personal monitoring and confined space applications.

Auto Bump/Calibration station

In addition, the booth at FDIC will showcase the multifunctional Auto Bump/Calibration station, which provides simple but intelligent testing and calibration of the PS200.

Protégé ZM single-gas monitor, GT Fire

Elsewhere on the booth, visitors will find further portable solutions such as the popular and compact Protégé ZM single-gas monitor, as well as the recently introduced GT Fire, which helps firefighters to isolate leaks with greater accuracy while they wait for the utility company to arrive.

SpyglassTM series of flame detectors

Also in the spotlight at FDIC will be the Teledyne GFD SpyglassTM series of flame detectors, which includes the brand-new SG50-F. With updated optics and algorithms, and onboard video in either colour or near-infrared options, the SG50-F series offers superior performance and security.

HD video capabilities allow for the detection of fires that may not be visible to the naked eye. The colour video is effective in detecting fires fueled by gasoline or jet fuel, while the near-infrared video option can detect fires caused by fuels such as hydrogen and methanol.

K-series firefighting cameras

Sister company Teledyne FLIR will present several complementary products at the exhibition, including its ground-breaking K-series firefighting cameras, which recently celebrated 10 years since the first models in the range began changing the firefighting technology market.

K-series cameras allow crews to visualise a plan of attack, locate hot spots, and save lives in ultra-quick time.

K1 thermal imaging camera

The full range will be on display at FDIC, including the K1 thermal imaging camera (TIC), a rugged, compact thermal device that serves as an extra set of eyes on the fire scene, allowing commanders, officers, and inspectors to complete a rapid yet thorough 360-degree assessment in total darkness and through the smoke.

K2 compact TIC, K65, K33

The K2 compact TIC featuring Teledyne FLIR’s patented Multi-Spectral Dynamic Imaging (MSX®) technology combining visible and thermal imagery; the K65 advanced, feature-rich thermal imaging camera for situations where NFPA® compliance is essential; and the K33, an economical, easy-to-use camera that does not sacrifice clarity or performance.

SkyRanger® R70 multi-mission small UAS

In addition, Teledyne FLIR Defense will showcase several solutions designed for remote CBRNE detection, including its SkyRanger® R70 multi-mission small UAS (unmanned aerial system), which can be integrated with the company’s MUVE™ R430 radionuclide identification device or its MUVE C360 integrated multi-gas detector.

For fire services and responders who want to save lives, protect assets, and ensure firefighter safety, Teledyne GFD, and Teledyne FLIR offer a broad portfolio of proven technologies designed to make this demanding task easier and faster than ever before. FDIC visitors will find an experienced and knowledgeable team of experts available at the booth with whom they can discuss their specific challenges and requirements.