Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, has announced the release of new additions to its perimeter security portfolio for critical infrastructure. Teledyne’s Elara R-Series commercial ground security radars and the Triton FH-Series multi-spectral fixed cameras.
Strengthening perimeter security
A first for Teledyne FLIR, the Elara R-Series is the ideal commercial radar system for industrial commercial applications, increasing detection coverage, auto-tracking, dynamic mapping and position intelligence of intruders.
Part of the Teledyne FLIR’s premium Triton family of cameras, the Triton FH-Series delivers both, intrusion detection and video verification, through its high-resolution thermal and visible imaging capabilities. These features plus the ability to capture vital details using 4K imagery, enables security personnel to properly identify and assess situations, significantly improving response time.
Elara R-Series commercial ground security radars
The Elara R-Series introduces compact ground radars that are built to work within larger security systems, in order to provide advanced warning of both, human and vehicle intrusions, beyond the fence line, while continuously tracking and precisely locating multiple targets.
This series consists of two models, each designed with regional certifications in mind: the Elara R-290, which is compliant with United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) guidelines, and the Elara R-190, which is Conformité Européenne (CE)-compliant for Europe.
Elara R-290 security radar
The Elara R-290 features a 90-degree field of view, up to a 400-metre range for vehicle tracking, a 200 metres range for human tracking, and provides wide-area protection, as well as situational awareness beyond the fence line. The Elara R-190 offers a 300-metre range for vehicles and 125 metres for humans. These products are designed for reliable detection in all weather and lighting conditions.
The radars’ auto-tracking feature helps to direct pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) surveillance sensors in the right direction. The radars also help expand coverage area and significantly minimise false alarms. In addition, both models can provide security personnel with precise and real-time data, 24/7.
Triton FH-Series multi-spectral fixed cameras
The Triton FH-Series are ruggedised, multi-spectral fixed cameras that integrate industry-renowned thermal imaging for detection with 4K visible imaging, in order to help identify intruders in harsh perimeter security settings.
Critical infrastructure facilities will benefit from technological advancements, such as CNN-based video analytics
Critical infrastructure facilities will benefit from technological advancements, such as highly-accurate convolutional neural network, CNN-based video analytics, for both thermal and visible spectrums, which minimise false alarms and aid in geo-locating threats for superior situational awareness.
On-board scheduling tool
The on-board scheduling tool gives the operator the ability to select the type of analytics used, in order to make detections based on time of day, business hours, and seasonality. Additionally, radiometric versions of the Triton FH-Series can be used for early fire detection applications, to help critical sites operate safely and efficiently.
“Teledyne FLIR is committed to equipping security directors with technologies that empower them, to protect their facilities and personnel at mission critical sites,” said Kai Moncino, the Global Business Development Manager for Security at Teledyne FLIR.
Kai Moncino adds, “The Elara R-Series and Triton FH-Series are built to enhance perimeter protection, providing accurate detection and alerting of threats. As with all of our new products, the Elara R-Series and Triton FH-Series are designed with the latest cyber-hardening features for added security and peace of mind.”