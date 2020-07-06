Telaeris, a handheld badge verification and emergency mustering solutions provider for physical access control systems (PACS), has announced its XPressEntry software integration with Maxxess eFusion access control software.
XPressEntry - eFusion integration
Maxxess access control customers can now use a variety of XPressEntry compatible handheld badge readers to quickly muster employees during an emergency evacuation, verify identity, perform medical screenings at entry points, record entries and exits where door readers are not practical, and much more.
“We welcome Maxxess and their powerful eFusion software to the family of XPressEntry access control integrations,” said Dr. David Carta, Chief Executive Officer, Telaeris.
He adds, “Securing commercial and government facilities are important work, especially in these new COVID-19 times. The added functionality and flexibility plus Coronavirus screening that XPressEntry bring is helpful for safety and security professionals around the world.”
Remote reader solution for secure verification
Nancy Islas, Maxxess Systems President, said, “We are excited to offer our customers a robust remote reader solution for day to day secure verification of access control as well as advanced mustering applications for managing emergency situations.”
The Telaeris integration enhances the Maxxess emergency management and coordination system"
She adds, “The Telaeris integration enhances the Maxxess emergency management and coordination system and allows our customers to easily verify personnel anywhere in their building or on campus.”
XPressEntry badge verification solution
XPressEntry’s badge verification solution with commercial grade handheld badge readers is now able to be connected to the Maxxess eFusion system.
XPressEntry maintains updated facility occupancy information and can quickly verify personnel and visitor badge information including name, photo ID, and permissions against the Maxxess eFusion database from anywhere with cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Emergency evacuation and employee mustering solution
It also delivers an emergency evacuation and employee mustering solution, verifying that personnel and visitors are accounted for and safely evacuated during emergency situations. In addition, XPressEntry now supports validating personnel and visitor health status information before entering work areas to support COVID19 workplace safety protocols.
XPressEntry is globally renowned for handheld badge verification with integrations to most access control systems now, including Maxxess eFusion.
XPressEntry handhelds proudly read more badge technologies than any other handheld in the industry including iClass, Prox, Indala, DESFire, Mifare, and PIV and can simultaneously poll for both HF and LF credentials. XPressEntry has also been penetration tested and certified as secure using appropriate security protocols and encryption.