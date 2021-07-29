Related Links

Integrated security manufacturer TDSi announces its forthcoming appearance at The Security Event, the major UK commercial, enterprise, and domestic security event which takes place from 7th-9th September at the NEC Birmingham.

As one of the first major UK security sector events since the pandemic, TDSi will be showcasing its latest products - including the newly enhanced TDSi GARDiS range of hardware and software systems.  

Benefits of GARDiS range

Looking ahead to The Security Event, Zara Taylor, Marketing Manager at TDSi commented, “With the disruptions of 2020, we are particularly excited to be appearing at this year’s event. The key theme on our stand for 2021 is the TDSi GARDiS range, and our expert team will be on hand to demonstrate the various components, integration possibilities, and to discuss the security and practical benefits they deliver.”

Stand: 3a/D40 will be comprised of several ‘pods’ showcasing the new GARDiS range including the GARDiS Web Embedded Controller, GARDiS Software, and GARDiS Bluetooth Low Energy Reader.

Attendance software

GARDiS has integration with RotaOne Time & Attendance platform, providing an overview of movements and the security of facilities

TDSi recently unveiled the new Version 2.2 of its powerful GARDiS software, which added a Cause-and-Effect engine to the PRO version, whilst all versions have gained additional bespoke user records fields for greater detail and flexibility in applications.

Additionally, GARDiS has full integration with Thinking Software’s market-leading RotaOne Time & Attendance platform, providing a complete overview of staff movements and the security of facilities, something which is particularly useful in a rapidly changing and evolving world.

Showcasing new technology

Zara added, “We are debuting a new stand at The Security Event this year which perfectly reflects the exciting new technology that TDSi will be showing. It has been a long time since we have been able to physically meet and interact with visitors at a large UK event, but the NEC is the perfect venue to do this.”

Geographically central for many parts of the UK (and beyond) in terms of travel, it presents a friendly and well-organised venue for visitors to make the most of what will be on show, with the peace of mind that all safety precautions will be taken to ensure any risks are kept to a minimum. The TDSi team and I are very much looking forward to welcoming you to Stand: 3a/D40 from 7th-9th September!

