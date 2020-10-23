Integrated security manufacturer TDSi is proud to announce it has been shortlisted in the Security and Fire Excellence Awards 2020 for ‘Hardware Manufacturer of the Year’ supported by IFSEC and FIREX. The award winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony taking place on Wednesday 25th November 2020.
Upon the announcement of the shortlisting, Zara Taylor, Marketing Manager at TDSi commented, “We are very excited to be a finalist in this year’s Security and Fire Excellence Awards. The organisers have had a record number of entries this year despite the difficult circumstances we have all faced in 2020, so it is particularly gratifying to have reached the final stage of this key category in these industry-revered awards.”
The awards entry featured strict criteria, including evidence of standout products launched since July 2019. TDSi’s entry included both its GARDiS Controller and GARDiS MIFARE Panel Mount Reader. Further entry requirements included evidence of how products are promoted to partners and customers, details of the security integration and cyber security of products, and the environmental standards adhered to (along with wider corporate commitments).
TDSi's GARDiS Controller features full cyber security, a web embedded server, and is easy and quick to install. It is available in one, two or four door versions to suit all requirements and budgets, and reflects over 20 years’ worth of experience across the UK, Europe and beyond - incorporating a combination of effective integration, ease of installation/operation and excellent value for money.
The GARDiS MIFARE Panel Mount Reader is based on the powerful standard GARDiS reader design, but is engineered to fit inside any intercom panels with standard reader cut-outs, but still provide a fully usable reader range even through a metal case (or a plastered wall if required).
It features all the usual GARDiS reader inputs/outputs and can feature combined options (e.g. Proximity and MIFARE Plus, MIFARE Plus and DESfire etc.) This unique product has proven particularly popular in apartment and condominium projects with Intercoms, and in domestic home installations where it can be hidden from plain sight for security and aesthetics reasons.
Zara added, “Despite the challenges we have all faced this year, the entire team at TDSi has been committed in the pursuit of our passion and purpose in delivering peace of mind to our customers, suppliers, employees and stakeholders.”
“This purpose and drive have ensured that despite what has been ‘thrown’ at us, 2020 has been a highly successful one which is reflected in this award shortlisting. Our product portfolio continues to grow and our approach of developing low-contact and easy to fit/maintain solutions has proven to be particularly timely for the conditions of the new normal. We also have plenty of new and exciting products to be unveiled in 2021, but in the meantime, we look forward to the results of the Security and Fire Excellence Awards 2020 in November.”